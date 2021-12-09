Ayer firefighters rescue woman whose car crashes into pond

Ayer firefighters on Thursday morning rescued a woman whose car had crashed into a retention pond, officials said.
The Ayer Fire Department said in a statement posted to Facebook that fire and police personnel were called at 6:50 a.m. to Carlton Circle for a single-car crash.
“The crews arrived on scene to find a single car off the roadway into a retention pond,” the statement said. “The operator was removed by fire personnel and transported by the Ayer Fire Department Ambulance to Nashoba Valley Medical Center.”
Ayer Fire Captain Timothy Shea tweeted that the woman, whom he described as elderly, suffered minor injuries.
He said firefighters in “mustang suits,” which protect first responders from cold in the water, gained access to the partially submerged vehicle and extricated the woman.
Ayer FD responded to the Carlton Traffic circle this morning for a car into the water. Members in mustang suits gained access and extricated an elderly female. She was transported to NVMC with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/uAdQC1xbME— Timothy Shea (@tsheaafd) December 9, 2021
