Ayer firefighters rescue woman whose car crashes into pond

Ayer firefighters on Thursday morning rescued a woman whose car had crashed into a retention pond, officials said.

The Ayer Fire Department said in a statement posted to Facebook that fire and police personnel were called at 6:50 a.m. to Carlton Circle for a single-car crash.

“The crews arrived on scene to find a single car off the roadway into a retention pond,” the statement said. “The operator was removed by fire personnel and transported by the Ayer Fire Department Ambulance to Nashoba Valley Medical Center.”