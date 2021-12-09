fb-pixel Skip to main content

Ayer firefighters rescue woman whose car crashes into pond

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated December 9, 2021, 28 minutes ago
Ayer firefighters rescued a woman from this partially submerged vehicle Thursday morning.
Ayer firefighters rescued a woman from this partially submerged vehicle Thursday morning.Ayer Fire Dept

Ayer firefighters on Thursday morning rescued a woman whose car had crashed into a retention pond, officials said.

The Ayer Fire Department said in a statement posted to Facebook that fire and police personnel were called at 6:50 a.m. to Carlton Circle for a single-car crash.

“The crews arrived on scene to find a single car off the roadway into a retention pond,” the statement said. “The operator was removed by fire personnel and transported by the Ayer Fire Department Ambulance to Nashoba Valley Medical Center.”

Ayer Fire Captain Timothy Shea tweeted that the woman, whom he described as elderly, suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement

He said firefighters in “mustang suits,” which protect first responders from cold in the water, gained access to the partially submerged vehicle and extricated the woman.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video