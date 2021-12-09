Brockton Orchestra offers a holiday concert that’s short, familiar, and free

Called “Holiday Chambers Pops,” the program features four ensembles ranging in size from two to five members and exploring the performance of mostly familiar tunes on varied instrumental groupings.

Instead of a full orchestral concert program, the city’s symphony orchestra is offering a shorter program performed by a succession of chamber-sized ensembles, each playing holiday tunes from around the world.

In a year of changes and ongoing accommodations for regional arts organizations, the Brockton Symphony Orchestra came up with a new idea for its annual holiday season concert.

To work around people’s “busy holiday schedules,” the orchestra’s marketing manager Aimee Toner said, Brockton Symphony will offer this shorter concert program twice on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 and 4 p.m.

And, perhaps best news of all for maintaining the holiday spirit, the concert is free.

“It’s something new for us,” Toner said. “It’s exciting that it’s the first time our chamber groups have that kind of role.”

Her own role is new as well, said Toner, a flutist studying at the New England Conservatory. Her hiring marks the first time the orchestra has had a professional marketing position.

The choice to perform a shorter program in two same-day concerts was triggered by the need for COVID-19 precautions, Toner said. The orchestra’s performing space, Christ Congregational Church, located at 1350 Pleasant St., can accommodate an audience of about 200 while maintaining safe distancing.

While the small instrumental groupings offering “holiday tunes and joyous music from around the world” may offer a new look for listeners, most of the concert’s holiday-themed music should prove familiar.

Consisting of five players – on French horn, trombone, tuba, and two trumpets – the Bailey Street Brass will perform Christmas favorites such as “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “Jingle Bells.”

Group members Wayne King and Joseph Donohue (the trumpets), Rachel Daly (horn), Daniel Hatchfield (trombone), and David Vess (tuba) recently made an educational video about their instruments that was released to local schools. Many students may never have seen brass instruments in real life, Toner said, and the video “exposure” might encourage some to attend the concert.

The Blue Shades Clarinet ensemble consists of four players – Joseph DiSalvatore, Leslie Hansen, Torben Hansen, and Jeff Lichenstein – performing on a variety of clarinets. They will perform holiday favorites such as “Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and “Sleigh Ride,” plus the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s “Messiah.” They will also provide the music for the program-concluding “Sing-Along,” in which the previously-overlooked Rudolph once again gets his opportunity to shine.

The ensemble Duo Anhelante consists of Cassie Sulbarán playing viola and Carlos Sulbarán, who performs on a Latin American stringed instrument called the cuatro. A descendant of the Spanish vihuela, the cuatro is a guitar-shaped instrument with four nylon strings, popular in the plains region of Colombia and Venezuela.

Together not only on stage but in life, the married pair will perform Mel Torme’s “Song,” Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” the nostalgic “Christmas Time is Here” written by Vince Guaraldi for “A Charlie Brown Christmas”; and “Mi Tripón” by Venezuelan composer Otilio Galíndez.

Sonic Triplet is an unusual combination of instruments coming together for this concert, Toner said. Consisting of Christine Warren on violin, Mark Finklestein, oboe, and Robert Gemmell Jr., bassoon, the ensemble will perform the familiar “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” and seasonal favorites “Carol of the Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” and Richard Rodgers’ classic show tune “My Favorite Things.”

All four groups will perform without a conductor. “They will create a beautiful product,” Toner said, “arranged by the performers themselves.”

“It will be exciting,” she said, “to see so many chamber groups in such a short time.”

While the concerts are free, audience members have to register through the website www.brocktonsymphony.org to receive free tickets. If ordering online is not possible, call the symphony at 508-588-3841. No tickets will be available at the door.

Attending requires proof of vaccination by everyone aged 12 and over, and all audience members are required to wear a mask upon entering the building.

Toner said the concert’s expenses are being met by individual donors and corporate sponsors. Donations at the door will also be appreciated.

She said the concert will be live-streamed on Facebook and taped by Brockton’s public access cable TV service for later broadcasts.

“As live music comes back,” Toner said, “we need to increase our accessibility.” The Brockton Symphony Orchestra has also scheduled two full symphonic concerts for the spring.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.