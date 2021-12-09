Build Back Better can pull Rhode Island out of the pandemic -- if we invest in the Blue Economy

According to the World Bank, “the blue economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystems.” Currently, 6 percent to 9 percent of Rhode Islanders work within the state’s ocean economy, which includes traditional sectors like defense, tourism and recreation, marine trades, and fisheries. These sectors contribute more than $5 billion to the Rhode Island economy. By 2030, that value is projected to double, which is why it is critical to invest in workforce, infrastructure, research, and innovation now.

Representative David Cicilline is right : the Build Back Better plan can not only help pull Rhode Island out of this pandemic, but it can put us on a sustainable path of growth and change that benefits all Rhode Islanders. Addressing the housing crisis, food scarcity, and access to critical services like healthcare is paramount to recovery. But vital to Rhode Island’s growth is embracing the blue economy, which should be a keystone in the foundation of any strategic plan for the state.

Significant investments in the blue economy will bring new opportunities in offshore wind energy, aquaculture, and research. But it will also give all Rhode Island families, especially K-12 students, opportunities to engage with and understand the different aspects of the blue economy—from how ocean health impacts human and environmental health to employment and educational programming.

Rhode Islanders can secure promising and well-paying jobs, growing the blue economy to as much as 12 percent of the total workforce, with positions in manufacturing, research, management, entrepreneurship, and blue tech.

But the blue economy is not limited to just research institutions, jobs can range from entry-level to senior scientist, with career ladders, workforce development, and “earn and learn” training programs, which can provide an opening into this growing sector for all residents not just a few.

The Rhode Island economy cannot be separated from the ocean economy. The rich resources of our bays, a thriving marine technology and defense industry, and key institutions in the state and region put us at the center of blue economy activity. Strategic investments now will not only lead us on a path of recovery, but will transform the future of the state, lifting local economies and moving us forward, together.

Marc B. Parlange is the president of the University of Rhode Island.