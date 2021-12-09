A car drives into a swimming pool in Norwood

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On Dec. 4, Norwood police officers working the 4 p.m. to midnight shift responded to the area of Edgehill Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident. When the officers arrived at the scene they discovered that a car had driven through a fence and had come to rest on top of a swimming pool cover. The driver wasn’t injured and was somehow able to get out of the vehicle (and pool) prior to officers’ arrival.

SKUNK IN NEED OF ASSISTANCE

Loyal readers of this column know how skunks have a tendency to get their heads stuck in containers of all sorts, everything from ice cream cones to yogurt cups to bottles and cans. The latest example of this was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 26, when a caller on Warren Avenue in Saugus reported that a skunk wandering around the neighborhood with a cup stuck on its head. The animal control officer was notified.

CUSTOMER GONE WILD

At 7:39 p.m. Nov. 21, Wilmington police received a call from the Target store on Ballardvale Street reporting that someone stole a Target employee’s walkie talkie and was running around the store with it. The perpetrator was described as a man wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and New Balance shoes. Police soon learned that the trouble-maker had returned the walkie-talkie but now had one of the store’s merchandise scanners. The man then left the store, got into a vehicle and turned right out of the Target parking lot. According to the log entry, police pulled him over and searched his vehicle, which “yielded no results.” Management at the store told the man he couldn’t come back to the store, and police provided them with trespass order paperwork to fill out.

HE GOT BACK HIS STOLEN MOTORCYCLES

In October 2021, the Somerville Police Detective Bureau followed up on a report that two motorcycles that had been stolen from a resident whose garage was broken into on Knowlton Street. The owner later spotted one of the motorcycles being advertised for sale. Posing as an interested buyer, Somerville police then arranged to meet the seller in Fall River to purchase the motorcycle. With the cooperation of police in Fall River, the sting proved successful, charges were filed, and the motorcycle was returned to its rightful owner. Somerville police reported that the second stolen motorcycle was also recovered by the Boston Police Department.

THEY GOT THEIR PHONES BACK

At 9:10 a.m. Oct. 24, Burlington police received a 911 call from a woman who said two friends’ phones were stolen in a Boston nightclub around 2 a.m., when the club was closing. She told police they tracked the location of the phones to a specific address on Elizabeth Avenue and wanted assistance retrieving them. According to the log entry, the man who had the phones works as a driver for Lyft and they were left in his vehicle around 3:30 a.m. and the “phones were returned to their owners.”

BOOKWORM

At 6:31 p.m. Nov. 14, Stow police responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Bose Corporation campus on Great Road. Security told police that there was someone sitting in an unknown vehicle in the parking lot. An officer determined that the person lived nearby and “just went there to read” and had since left the area.

ODD FINDS

At 6:59 p.m. Oct. 19, Burlington police received a call from a woman who reported finding $1,000 cash on her vehicle’s windshield while it was parked on Seven Springs Lane.

At 7:50 p.m. Nov. 11, Melrose police got a call from someone who found a firearm in the backyard of a home at Grove Street. According to the log entry, the gun in question turned out to be a BB gun.

At 12:13 p.m. Nov. 22, police learned that a wallet was found in a ceiling by a construction crew doing work in Wilmington. The log entry stated that it would be mailed to its rightful owner at his current address in New Hampshire.













