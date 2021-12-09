Former media company CEO sentenced in Varsity Blues college admissions case

The former chief executive of a California-based media company was sentenced Thursday in US District Court in Boston to six weeks in prison in connection with her involvement in the Varsity Blues college admissions case, authorities said.
Elisabeth Kimmel, 56, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and was also sentenced to two years of supervised release with year one in home confinement, a fine of $250,000, and 500 hours of community service, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.
She is the 29th parent sentenced in the case.
Kimmel agreed with William “Rick” Singer, who has confessed to his role in the scheme, and others that she would pay $275,000 to get her daughter admitted to Georgetown University as a tennis player, though she was not a competitive player and was not being recruited for the Georgetown team, according to the statement.
Kimmel also agreed to pay $250,000 for her son’s admission to the University of Southern California as a pole vault recruit, though the teen was not a pole vaulter, prosecutors said.
Singer and Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst, who agreed to allocate a tennis admission slot to Kimmel’s daughter, have pleaded guilty in the case and are awaiting sentencing, according to the statement.
