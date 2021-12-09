Former media company CEO sentenced in Varsity Blues college admissions case

The former chief executive of a California-based media company was sentenced Thursday in US District Court in Boston to six weeks in prison in connection with her involvement in the Varsity Blues college admissions case, authorities said.

Elisabeth Kimmel, 56, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and was also sentenced to two years of supervised release with year one in home confinement, a fine of $250,000, and 500 hours of community service, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

She is the 29th parent sentenced in the case.