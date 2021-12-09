Helena Foulkes is not Gina Raimondo - at least, not yet

But after two media interviews last week (one on The Public’s Radio and other on WPRI-TV’s Newsmakers ) and a separate phone conversation with me on Monday, it’s clear that Foulkes’ advisers are spot-on.

Sure, Foulkes’ campaign hires so far could fill the lineup for a Raimondo alumni softball team, but it’s a reasonable point. Not all white, female, Democratic politicians with business backgrounds are the same, and we should get to know Foulkes before comparing her to anyone.

Ever since former CVS executive Helena Foulkes jumped into the race for Rhode Island governor on Oct. 13, her advisors have pushed back on the idea that she’s Gina Raimondo 2.0.

She is nowhere near the politician that Gina Raimondo is now as US secretary of commerce or was as governor of Rhode Island – at least, not yet.

And she still has a lot of work to do to catch up to her opponents in next year’s Democratic primary, which will include three, two-term statewide officeholders – Governor Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, and state Treasurer Seth Magaziner – and Matt Brown, a former secretary of state who has also run for governor and US senate in the past.

Foulkes’ initial conversations with the Rhode Island media have revealed that while she wants to be a governor that can turn the economy around, and she knows she has check the box by mentioning our struggling public school system, she doesn’t have many ideas yet.

“I am still figuring things out, so I don’t have a 17-point plan, so I think I am different from other politicians in that sense,” she said on Newsmakers, though actually telling people how you’re going to accomplish your goals isn’t generally frowned upon.

Foulkes offered a little more insight to her strategy when we spoke, suggesting that two of her top priorities will be attracting and retaining talent that make government run more smoothly and more efficiently and putting solid structures in place – like developing a way for anyone to track how all of Rhode Island’s federal COVID-19 dollars are being spent.

On job creation, she said she wants to focus on the wind and solar sectors – two safe bets that won’t upset anyone, but she doesn’t quite have a plan fleshed out. She said that affordability and education are two of the major concerns she’s hearing as talks to voters, but we’ll have stay tuned to learn how she’s going to address them.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she supports a vaccine mandate for all students and wants to keep everyone safe, the economy moving, and schools open.

So far, everything from Foulkes feels very cookie-cutter, with basic ideas that everyone generally agrees on. After all, no one is going to run for governor on a platform of inefficiency or slowing down the economy.

Supporters of Foulkes will rightly note that her opponents aren’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard, either.

McKee has struggled to maintain any momentum he built after becoming governor in March; Magaziner has put out a few policy papers, but they’re not quite the talk of the town; Gorbea’s claim to fame as a candidate so far is publishing partial results of a poll that shows she can win the race; and Brown is currently sleeping outside the State House in a tent to advocate for the homeless, but he’s more interested in criticizing the politicians than offering a detailed plan himself.

There’s a reason Foulkes is in this race. She looked at the field noted that no one was especially inspiring, and there was no clear frontrunner. That’s still true now. On paper, she’s an ideal alternative to the rest of the field.

The issue she’s had to discuss more than anything is her $500 donation to Republican US Senator Mitch McConnell in 2014, and she is quickly realizing that she’s going to be answering questions about that for the rest of the campaign. For what it’s worth, she told me that there is no one else in politics that she regrets donating to.

The good news for Foulkes is there’s still plenty of time. She’s planning to begin releasing more plans early in 2022, and she’ll likely surge to the front of the pack in campaign fundraising when the candidates file their next quarterly reports on Jan. 31.

For now, Foulkes told me she’s spending time talking to voters from across the state at places like Dunkin’ and IHOP.

Here’s hoping she’s learning about more than just coffee and pancakes.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.