Hingham police investigate social media post regarding alleged threat at middle school

“Today Officers arrived at the Hingham Middle School at approximately 7:30 a.m. after we were made aware of a social media group chat between students,” the statement said. “In working with the school administration, the student was located and it was quickly determined that there was no current danger at the school.”

Police confirmed the probe in a statement posted to the department website.

Hingham police are investigating after a middle schoolers’ group chat on social media referenced a “past shooting threat,” authorities said.

According to the statement, a “social media post on Snapchat made reference to a past shooting threat.”

Police said the middle school has a full-time school resource officer assigned to the building, and that the department planned to have “an increased presence at our schools” Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation, police said, and no charges had been filed as of Thursday morning.

The situation in Hingham followed an earlier case Wednesday in Millbury, where police learned a student at Millbury High School had “made a cryptic comment” regarding “a potential threat to other students in attendance at school on the following day,” Millbury police said via Facebook.

Police interviewed the student who made the comment in the company of a parent, the posting said, and it was determined that the threat was “unsubstantiated.”

“At this time, we have no reason to believe that there is any threat to the safety of the students attending Millbury Public Schools,” police said. “However, in the interest of ensuring the security of all involved, this student will not be attending school until further notice.”

Millbury police also said they planned to have an “increased” presence at the school Thursday.

That, the police posting said, will be done to ”thwart anyone’s fears or anxieties regarding this alleged threat.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.