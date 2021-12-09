Lakeville police help deliver abandoned Amazon packages found in the middle of the road

The packages all contained Lakeville addresses and appeared to be untampered with, police said.

Officers responded to Blueberry Drive around 8 a.m. Wednesday after a resident reported seeing several abandoned packages in the road near their home, the statement said.

Two Lakeville police officers filled in as Santa’s helpers when they delivered approximately 10 Amazon packages found abandoned in the middle of the road, Chief Matthew Perkins said in a statement.

When police couldn’t locate the Amazon delivery vehicle , officers Rob Schiffer and Weston Fazzino took it upon themselves to ensure the safe delivery of the packages. .

“While package delivery isn’t our specialty, we wanted to ensure that the people in our community who were expecting these items received them without a significant delay,” said Officer Schiffer, who was captured on home security footage delivering one of the packages.

The two officers successfully delivered all the packages between service calls during their shift, the statement said.

“Officers Schiffer and Fazzino truly exemplified what it means to serve their community yesterday when they went out of their way to ensure that the packages were rightfully delivered to their intended recipients,” Chief Perkins said. “Their actions are a true testament to their characters and I commend them both for continuing to represent the Lakeville Police Department in such a thoughtful way.”

It is unclear how the packages ended up abandoned, but suspicious activity is not suspected, the statement said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.