Driver killed after pickup truck hits tree in Dorchester

A man was killed Thursday night in Dorchester when the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and slammed into a tree, police said.
The man has not been identified, but Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman, said he was driving the truck near 70 Talbot Ave. at around 11:35 p.m. when he went off the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Images from the crash show the pickup truck split in half, its trailer completely detached.
Boyle said it is currently unclear if snow, which began falling late Thursday night, played a role in the crash.
A stretch of Talbot Avenue was temporarily closed as crews worked to clear the scene.
The accident is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
