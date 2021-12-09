Driver killed after pickup truck hits tree in Dorchester

A man was killed Thursday night in Dorchester when the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and slammed into a tree, police said.

The man has not been identified, but Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman, said he was driving the truck near 70 Talbot Ave. at around 11:35 p.m. when he went off the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Images from the crash show the pickup truck split in half, its trailer completely detached.