Man shot to death in Hyannis residence, Cape Cod DA says

Cape Cod authorities are investigating the death of a 50-year-old Hyannis man who was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the kitchen floor of his home Wednesday night, officials said.

Eric Christensen was discovered inside 91 Oakview Terr. around 6 p.m. after Barnstable police and EMS crews after getting a 911 call reporting a medical emergency, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office said in a statement.

He was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, prosecutors said.