Man shot to death in Hyannis residence, Cape Cod DA says

Cape Cod authorities are investigating the death of a 50-year-old Hyannis man who was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the kitchen floor of his home Wednesday night, officials said.
Eric Christensen was discovered inside 91 Oakview Terr. around 6 p.m. after Barnstable police and EMS crews after getting a 911 call reporting a medical emergency, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office said in a statement.
He was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, prosecutors said.
Christensen is listed as the owner of the single family home in Town of Barnstable assessing records.
Advertisement
No arrests were reported by O’Keefe’s office and no motive for the homicide was released by authorities. Prosecutors along with Barnstable and State Police are investigating.
No further information is currently available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.