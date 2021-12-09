Man shot in Lowell; expected to survive

Officers were called to Massmills Drive around 8:15 p.m. following reports of a shooting, police said in a statement. “Patrol officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and rendered aid,” police said in the statement.

Lowell police are investigating the non-fatal shooting of a man Wednesday night, police said.

The victim was treated first at a Lowell hospital and then transported to an unidentified Boston hospital for continued care, police wrote.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. “Preliminary indications suggest that this was an isolated incident,” police wrote.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.