Man wanted in Illinois double-murder arrested in Hyannis

After a brief standoff with law enforcement, a man wanted in connection with a double-murder last month in Illinois was arrested at the home of relatives in Hyannis on Thursday, officials said.
Carl Curry was wanted for the fatal shootings of a 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman in Riverside, Ill., on Nov. 13, the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force said in a statement.
A murder warrant for Curry was issued six days later, the Marshals Service said.
An investigation found that Curry was staying with relatives at a home on Pitcher’s Way in Hyannis, and marshals, along with State Police and Barnstable police, went there Thursday to arrest him, according to the statement.
Curry refused to come outside for about an hour, as law enforcement officials surrounded the home, but he eventually stepped out and surrendered to authorities, according to the Marshals Service.
Barnstable police booked Curry as a fugitive from justice on the Illinois murder warrant, the service said.
Acting US Marshal Douglas Bartlett called the arrest “an excellent example of inter-agency cooperation in our joint goal of removing dangerous fugitives from our communities.”
