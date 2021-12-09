Man wanted in Illinois double-murder arrested in Hyannis

After a brief standoff with law enforcement, a man wanted in connection with a double-murder last month in Illinois was arrested at the home of relatives in Hyannis on Thursday, officials said.

Carl Curry was wanted for the fatal shootings of a 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman in Riverside, Ill., on Nov. 13, the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force said in a statement.

A murder warrant for Curry was issued six days later, the Marshals Service said.