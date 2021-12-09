Mass. reports 6,879 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 1,105 among staff

About 920,000 students across the state are attending school in person, and about 140,000 staff members are inside school buildings. From Dec. 2 to 8, about 0.75 percent of students and 0.79 percent of staff members reported positive cases of the coronavirus to their school leaders.

The 7,984 total cases were down nearly 19 percent, or 1,925 fewer than those reported last week.

State education leaders on Thursday reported 6,879 new cases among public school students and 1,105 among staff members for the week that ended Wednesday.

Weekly reports of coronavirus cases from schools have been higher this school year than at any time last academic year. Significantly more students are attending school in person this year than last year, and more than double the number of schools have signed up to participate in COVID-19 testing services provided by the state.

Just about 1,000 schools participated last year, compared to more than 2,200 that have signed up to participate this year. It’s not clear how many schools are actively participating in testing programs, but 1,990 have reported testing data for the one-week period that ended Sunday.

For the week that ended Sunday, 29,905 pooled tests were processed, with a pool positivity rate of 3.07 percent. In the test-and-stay program, which tests students and staff who were close contacts of people who tested positive for the virus, 37,133 tests were conducted, and 36,632 tests came back negative.

For the week ending Wednesday, the districts that reported the highest number of cases were Boston Public Schools, which reported 272 cases among students and 59 among staff; Springfield Public Schools, which reported 210 cases among students and 19 among staff; and New Bedford Public Schools, which reported 174 cases among students and 27 among staff.

Massachusetts school districts are required to report positive cases among students and employees to the state, though the reports do not indicate how many of the people had been inside school buildings. Local school leaders are asked to report any cases among enrolled students or employed staff members, regardless of whether they had been at school since their positive test.

Reported cases among students and staff also are not an indication that in-school transmission has occurred, or that there was a cluster of cases, which is defined by the state Department of Public Health as two or more confirmed Massachusetts cases with a common exposure. From Nov. 7 to Dec. 4, there were 110 clusters in Massachusetts public, private, special education, and boarding schools.

The cases reported from school leaders are among those reported by the state public health agency every day. During the period from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4, the state reported 2,890 cases among children from birth to age 4, 4,821 cases among kids ages 5 to 9, 4,462 cases among kids ages 10 to 14, and 3,318 cases among teenagers ages 15 to 19.

Among people under age 20, kids ages 5 to 9 had the highest rate of COVID-19 infection for the one-week period: 1,304.9 people per 100,000. They also had the highest rate of COVID-19 infection among any age group during that period.

Experts also have repeatedly emphasized that while many children remain unvaccinated, COVID-19 does not cause severe illness for most children that contract it. From Nov. 21 to Dec. 4, 37 people under age 20 in Massachusetts were hospitalized, and no one in that age group died.

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.