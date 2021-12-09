Millbury firefighter charged with sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

A Millbury fire captain is facing a slew of criminal charges for allegedly committing indecent assaults on an 11-year-old girl over a number of years, court filings show.
Walter Swenson, 35, was arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court on 16 counts including assault to rape a child, aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and strangulation or suffocation, according to legal filings. A not guilty plea was entered for him, and he was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail. It wasn’t immediately clear who represented him at arraignment.
A police report filed in the case by Millbury police Officer Frank J. Piscitelli III said investigators were called to the child’s school on Dec. 3 after a classmate she’d informed of the alleged abuse disclosed it to administrators.
The girl later told police and workers from the state child protection agency that Swenson has touched her inappropriately for the last six years and has frequently tried, without success, to take her clothes off. She also said Swenson has attempted to choke her at least twice, the second time allegedly keeping his hands on her neck for about 30 seconds.
A request for comment was sent Thursday to Millbury fire officials.
Swenson’s next hearing is slated for Jan. 24.
