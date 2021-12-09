Millbury firefighter charged with sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

A Millbury fire captain is facing a slew of criminal charges for allegedly committing indecent assaults on an 11-year-old girl over a number of years, court filings show.

Walter Swenson, 35, was arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court on 16 counts including assault to rape a child, aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and strangulation or suffocation, according to legal filings. A not guilty plea was entered for him, and he was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail. It wasn’t immediately clear who represented him at arraignment.

A police report filed in the case by Millbury police Officer Frank J. Piscitelli III said investigators were called to the child’s school on Dec. 3 after a classmate she’d informed of the alleged abuse disclosed it to administrators.