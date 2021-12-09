Peabody high school football players recorded inappropriate video, investigation finds

School officials notified the high school’s resource officer and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, in accordance with district policy, and are cooperating with the police investigation, the statement said.

School officials learned that the video was circulating on social media from a parent on Nov. 27 and immediately began an investigation, according to a statement from Peabody schools Superintendent Josh Vadala.

An investigation has found that some members of the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School football team recorded a video last month in which they simulated sexual activity and one player used racist and homophobic language, officials said Thursday.

“We do not tolerate this type of behavior,” Vadala said in the statement. “Our school culture should reflect our best nature, of kindness and respect rather than inappropriateness, and we will make sure that students understand the impact their actions have on others.”

Multiple students involved in the video were identified, and administrators met with them and their parents, who cooperated with the investigation, according to the statement.

The team members were found to have gone into a locker room without authorization or the supervision of coaches or staff after practice on Nov. 18, the statement said.

The players then recorded a video in which they simulated sex acts while clothed, and one was heard speaking homophobic and racist slurs, according to the statement.

Their actions violated athletic codes of conduct and school policies but didn’t meet the legal definitions of bullying or hazing, according to the statement. The students were punished according to school policies, and school officials are in the process of determining the appropriate disciplinary action to take against the coaching staff for violations of policies on supervising student-athletes, the statement said.

Peabody Public Schools will require extra training for coaches and players on recognizing, responding to, and preventing bullying and hazing and will bring in outside speakers to address the entire student population about issues of hazing and cultural sensitivity, according to the statement.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.