‘The people who committed this act are still at large.’ Family of Andover couple slain in home 10 years ago implores tipsters to come forward

“Our family has lost ten years of love, smiles, wisdom, support and happiness with them,” said the Magee family statement released by Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Andover police Chief Patrick Keefe. “For the past decade, we have hoped and prayed for answers and closure to this horrible crime.”

Authorities on Thursday released an impassioned plea from the family of John and Geraldine Magee , an Andover couple fatally shot in their home in December 2011, for people with information about the case to contact investigators who have pursued leads in several states in an effort to solve the enduring mystery.

The family said they hope the 10-year commemoration will encourage those with information to come forward. The Magees’ adult daughter found the couple shot to death inside their house at 7 Orchard Crossing on the morning of Dec. 14, 2011. She was bringing her children to her parents’ home when she discovered them slain.

“We support the authorities in their investigation, and hope that they will be able to bring this case to a clear conclusion soon,” the family statement said. “Jack and Jeri will live forever in our hearts and memories. But the people who committed this act are still at large, and they need to be brought to justice.”

John Magee, 69, owned and operated Magee Construction with his son, and by all accounts was a “fair and honest businessman,” Blodgett has said previously. He paid his subcontractors on time and treated his colleagues and employees well, Blodgett has said.

Geraldine Magee, 67, was a devoted grandmother who volunteered for various groups and enjoyed traveling. The couple were high school sweethearts who had been married for 39 years, and friends have said they could not imagine who would want to hurt them.

Authorities have said previously that John Magee spoke with his son on the afternoon of Dec. 13, 2011 - the day before the killings - about picking up materials in Boston and bringing them to a construction site in Reading the next day. A longtime employee helped him clean out his truck for his son to use. John Magee reportedly left the Reading site around 3 p.m.

Geraldine Magee spoke on the phone with her daughter around 4:25 p.m., by which point John Magee had apparently returned home, officials have said.

The couple’s son, also named John, was at his parents’ home looking up information about the supplies he needed to get. He left around 4:30 p.m. The couple’s daughter called 911 around 9:20 a.m. the next day when she discovered the harrowing crime scene.

Officials have said John and Geraldine Magee’s Lexus SUV was found on Prince Street in Boston’s North End the night before the shootings, and that the vehicle had been set on fire.

Investigators have conducted dozens of interviews with friends, neighbors, employees, and business associates, Blodgett has said. They’ve also combed through the couple’s financial records and computers and searched their homes in Andover and Jupiter, Fla., numerous times, as well as the cars of family members and those associated with Magee Construction.

In addition, investigators have reviewed “countless hours” of surveillance video and followed leads to four states and 20 communities in the Greater Boston area, Blodgett told reporters previously.

“We ask that anyone who has any knowledge of what happened to Jack and Jeri immediately come forward to the Andover Police Department,” said Thursday’s statement from the Magee family. “Please help us solve this crime.”

Requests for further comment were sent Thursday to Keefe and Blodgett’s spokesperson.

Anyone with information on the case should call State Police Detectives assigned to Blodgett’s office at 978-745-8908 or the Andover police anonymous tip line at 978-623-3560.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.