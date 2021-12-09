Rhode Island snowfall totals for Dec. 8, 2021

PROVIDENCE — Brooms, not shovels were all that was needed Thursday to dust the first measurable snowfall of winter off Rhode Island walkways.

But for most, sunshine and a little salt cleaned up

The National Weather Service says Providence County had the highest accumulation of snow as of 10:49 a.m. Thursday with 1.2 inches reported about one-mile south-southeast of Harrisville. Greenville was the only other city in the state to report an inch of snow, while most places had about a half-inch or less.