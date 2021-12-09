Rhode Island snowfall totals for Dec. 8, 2021

PROVIDENCE — Brooms, not shovels were all that was needed Thursday to dust the first measurable snowfall of winter off Rhode Island walkways.
But for most, sunshine and a little salt cleaned up
The National Weather Service says Providence County had the highest accumulation of snow as of 10:49 a.m. Thursday with 1.2 inches reported about one-mile south-southeast of Harrisville. Greenville was the only other city in the state to report an inch of snow, while most places had about a half-inch or less.
The most significant snowfall occurred over state lines in northwest Massachusetts.
NWS partners reported three to four inches of snow in Franklin County, Massachusetts — just enough to make a decent snowman ☃️ — and Hartford County, Connecticut reported 2.5 inches.
Advertisement
All of those snowflakes will disappear in the next few days as temperatures soar to 63 degrees by Saturday. Milder temperatures in the 40s and 50s are expected over the next 10 days.
Here are Wednesday and Thursday’s snowfall totals, as reported by the National Weather Service:
Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.