R.I. launches mental health campaign urging friends and family to ask: ‘Are you OK?’

“Most of us are not experts on mental health, so we don’t know what to do if someone is struggling,” Karen Jeffreys, director of programs for Horizon Healthcare Partners/BH Link, said Thursday. “You don’t have to be the expert. You can be the bridge.”

So a new public awareness campaign aims to tell families and friends how to talk to those who are struggling — and to then connect them with treatment and care.

PROVIDENCE — A recent survey shows Rhode Islanders have compassion for those struggling with mental health or substance use problems, but they often don’t know how to help.

Advertisement

The state is now launching a bilingual campaign — using broadcast ads, billboards, bus shelter ads, and social media — to try to normalize conversations about mental health and encourage people to ask their family, friends and co-workers: “Are you OK?”

The campaign’s message is that “three words can make a big difference.” It includes a video depicting a fictional text message conversation in which someone overcomes doubts about asking a person if they are OK. And it encourages Rhode Islanders to visit BHLink.org to learn how they can help.

The effort is part of a $250,000 comprehensive public awareness campaign funded by the US Department of Health and Human Services. The campaign involves the state Department of Health; Health and Human Services; Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals; BH Link; and others. NAIL Communications developed the ads.

Jeffreys said there has always been a need for this kind of outreach, but it’s especially important now because “COVID has heightened our stress, our anxiety, our depression.”

She noted that in 2020, Rhode Island set a record for accidental drug overdose deaths. The state saw 384 accidental drug-related overdose deaths last year, surpassing the prior record of 336 set in 2016, and another 329 such deaths have been confirmed so far this year, according to the latest Department of Health data.

Advertisement

Jeffreys noted a January 2000 survey asked Rhode Islanders how they feel about behavioral health issues, which include mental health and substance use disorders. Among other things, it found the majority of residents know or have known someone who struggled with behavioral health issues.

The survey found that 91 percent agree that a person should not be ashamed to get help for behavioral health struggles, 90 percent agree they should try to help a family member, and 89 percent agree they should try to help a friend.

But often, people don’t know how to help or they’re afraid they’ll say the wrong thing, Jeffreys said. While past campaigns have targeted those struggling with behavioral health problems, this one is geared toward friends and family members, she said.

“Our job, as friends and family, is to let them know we love them and to let them know there are people out there that can help you,” Jeffreys said. “We are saying to people: You don’t have to be the expert — there are plenty of experts in our state.”

She said conversations about behavioral health are becoming easier as famous people, such as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, speak out about mental health issues.

Based in East Providence, BH Link is designed to provide immediate assistance to a person in crisis by providing triage intervention services and transfers to ongoing outpatient programs, reducing the need for hospital-based services.

Advertisement

The BH Link Triage Center is a 24/7 community-based walk-in/drop-off facility where the team of trained staff can connect people to long-term care and recovery supports. And the BH Link Hotline (414-LINK; 414-5465) is a 24/7 call-in center to help connect people to appropriate care or direct them to appropriate resources.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.