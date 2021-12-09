Rose Nulman Park in Narragansett will close by Christmas due to erosion

The Nulman family is now asking the public to lobby state and local officials for the funding needed to deal with erosion at the wind- and wave-swept site.

PROVIDENCE — The family that owns Rose Nulman Park in Narragansett — a surfing hotspot with sweeping ocean views from Point Judith — say the park will close by Christmas because erosion is making it too dangerous and they haven’t gotten the money to fix it.

“We’re asking, finally, for the public for help,” family member Carol Nulman said in an interview Thursday.

Nulman said the cost would be “tens of millions of dollars.” There’s a historic amount of funding available right now, Nulman said, and in the Ocean State, it should be used for the coastline.

The park on late Wednesday posted pictures on Facebook showing the effects of erosion, both from wind and waves.

The park, named for Carol Nulman’s grandmother, has been accessible to the public since it was acquired 30 years ago.

Nulman said if the family cannot get the funding for it, it would remain fenced off and undeveloped. She said it won’t be sold and won’t be turned into condos.

“It will never be developed,” Nulman said by telephone. “You can underline the word never.”

Jesse Pugh, the president of the Narragansett Town Council, said in an interview that he supports the idea of fixing the park, and called the erosion a very real concern. But he said it will ultimately be a state decision, not a town one.

“Whatever support she needs in terms of staff resources and public support — we’re there, if she wants to engage with us and continue those talks, we’re here for her,” Pugh said.

Pugh also said he would expect any public funds to come with certain guarantees for access in perpetuity for the public.

“It’s just not really responsible to spend this money on private property without that,” Pugh said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.