Should the state impose a tax on high-sugar drinks?

12zoargue - Massachusetts State Representative Kay Khan. Handout

The facts on sugary drinks are simple. According to the US Department of Agriculture, sugary drinks are the single largest source of added sugar in the American diet. Studies have shown sugary drinks contribute to obesity and have linked them to higher risk of heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes. They also cause tooth decay.

The US Centers for Disease Control estimates the cost of obesity and related health problems at $147 billion per year. According to one study, the combined cost in the US of treating obesity-related health problems and the negative effects obesity has on work attendance and productivity come to $1.4 trillion each year. Over-consumption is clearly taking a toll on our health care system and the economy.

Advertisement

Early research demonstrates that imposing an excise tax on sugary drinks can encourage people to make healthier beverage choices that ultimately improve their health. One study found that such a tax on sugary drinks in Berkeley, Calif., reduced consumption in low-income neighborhoods, and another found a tax in Mexico also led to fewer purchases.

Massachusetts should take a page from a growing number of places across the country — including Philadelphia and San Francisco — that have adopted sugary drink taxes that raise much needed revenue for important priorities. A sugary drink tax in Massachusetts would raise an estimated $368 million annually to proactively invest in public health programming and reduce long-term healthcare spending on preventable diseases.

Such a tax would also encourage consumers to make healthier choices, give low-income consumers more opportunity to save money, and incentivize the beverage industry to make healthier drinks. Perhaps most significantly, a decline in sugary drink consumption would eventually reduce chronic disease rates — helping people live longer and healthier lives, reducing health care costs, and strengthening our local and state economy.

Advertisement

For these reasons, I have taken the lead in filing H.2972, An Act to promote health alternatives to sugary drinks, along with my colleague, state Representative Jon Santiago. The legislation would create a tiered, per-ounce, sugary beverage tax that would generate revenue to invest in programs to promote better public health outcomes. A sugary drink tax would be a win for children, families, businesses, the economy, and better health here in Massachusetts.

NO

Stephen Boksanski

Executive Director, Massachusetts Beverage Association; Winchester resident

Stephen Boksanski charlotte bell

A new tax on sugar-sweetened beverages would do more harm than good to Massachusetts families and small businesses.

The COVID-19 public health crisis has devastated working families, local businesses, and employees. More families are living paycheck to paycheck, which has been made worse by the rising cost of grocery items. Many businesses have been forced to temporarily close, costing employees their work hours, incomes, and — in some of the worst cases — their jobs.

Dramatically raising prices on everyday grocery items such as sports drinks, sweetened teas, and soft drinks disproportionately impacts those who can least afford it and adds to the burdens of small businesses.

In Philadelphia, where a 1.5 cent per ounce beverage tax has been imposed, neighborhood grocers, restaurants, and other businesses had to reduce their numbers of employees due to drop-offs in sales, according to an Oxford Economics study undertaken for the American Beverage Association. A major grocery store in Philadelphia shut its doors, its owner blaming the sugary drink tax.

Advertisement

Many Massachusetts consumers will no doubt travel across the border to buy untaxed beverages in tax-free New Hampshire and when they do they’ll take their whole shopping cart with them. One study found that after Philadelphia imposed its tax, sales of carbonated soft drinks fell 55 percent in the city but rose 38 percent just outside it, evidence that people left the city limits to purchase cheaper beverages. That experience shows that beverage taxes don’t curb consumption but instead hurt working families, businesses, and employees.

We all agree that too much sugar is not a good thing. That is why beverage companies are taking proactive steps to help families reduce the sugar in their diets. We’re introducing more options with less or zero sugar and smaller portion sizes, like mini-cans. Americans per capita are drinking fewer sodas. Clearly, these alternative ways to tackle public health challenges like obesity are proving effective.

Rather than create yet another burden for those who can least afford it at a time when we are still struggling to regain our footing from the COVID-19 pandemic, legislators should focus on efforts to provide working families and businesses much-needed relief to recover from this economic downturn. Massachusetts lawmakers should say NO to a beverage tax.

As told to Globe correspondent John Laidler. To suggest a topic, please contact laidler@globe.com.

This is not a scientific survey. Please only vote once.



