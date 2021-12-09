Survey: Rhode Islanders probably need to wash their hands more

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 559.5 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 778,168 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 655

Test-positive rate: 5.8 percent

Currently hospitalized: 226

Total deaths: 2,949

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health.

Rhode Islanders were less likely to take common health precautions against COVID-19 — like wearing a mask when outside the home — in November than at any point during the pandemic, even as virus cases began to surge, according to a new survey.

The survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States found that within the previous week, 41.7 percent of residents had worn a mask when outside the home, 62.3 percent said they frequently washed their hands, 34.3 percent said they avoided public or crowded places, and 22.2 percent said they avoided contact with other people.

Rhode Island’s results reflect the national trend since the COVID-19 vaccine has become widely available, although more than half the country (51.3 percent) still said they had worn a mask when outside the home within the previous week.

Here’s a quick glance at how Rhode Island compares to the country and to Massachusetts.

Wearing a face mask when outside of your home

Rhode Island: 41.72 percent

Massachusetts: 55.06 percent

National: 51.35 percent

Frequently washing hands

Rhode Island: 62.26 percent

Massachusetts: 64.33 percent

National: 64.15 percent

Avoiding public or crowded places

Rhode Island: 34.28 percent

Massachusetts: 35.93 percent

National: 37.26 percent

Avoiding contact with other people

Rhode Island: 22.19 percent

Massachusetts: 27.88 percent

National: 29.13 percent

But the new numbers also come as winter weather arrives and COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Rhode Island has reported more cases in November and the first week of December than it reported for the entire months of September and October. The 226 residents who were hospitalized with the virus on Monday were the most since February.

The consortium includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, and has conducted 15 50-state surveys since April 2020. The most recent survey was conducted between Nov. 3 and Dec. 2. In Rhode Island, 266 residents responded to the questions.

⚓ My latest column: Advisers to gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes are right. She shouldn’t be compared to Gina Raimondo - at least not yet. Read more.

⚓ On this week’s Rhode Island Report podcast, Ed Fitzpatrick talked to our colleague Amanda Milkovits about the unfolding scandal involving former North Kingstown basketball coach Aaron Thomas. Read more.

⚓ Experts for the attorney general’s office are raising concerns about what the sale of the Narragansett Electric Company could mean for Rhode Island electricity and gas customers and whether the new owners are ready to help the state meet new greenhouse-gas reduction goals. Read more.

⚓ Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and nonprofit stakeholders announced a citywide initiative to address homelessness and substance misuse for Providence’s most vulnerable residents on Wednesday, which will use $495,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan dollars. Read more.

⚓ Brown University professor Timmons Roberts has an opinion piece asking what is Plan B without the Transportation Climate Initiative for our states to meet their science-informed climate targets? Read more.

⚓ The US Senate on Wednesday narrowly confirmed Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins to be US attorney for Massachusetts, making the progressive prosecutor the first Black woman to become the state’s top federal law enforcement official. Read more.

⚓ It’s normally a time of parties, concerts, big meals, and good cheer, but how careful should we be this year, considering the lingering threat from the unpredictable virus? We asked the experts. Read more.

⚓ We’re running a series of stories examining the key issues in Major League Baseball’s labor lockout. Read more.

