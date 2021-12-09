Theater, choruses, and an outdoor rink warm up the holidays

MarketStreet Lynnfield brought back its ice rink for the holidays and beyond. The rink will remain open through February and features six fire pits and benches to relax at. The rink also has a warming tent that houses skate rentals and a viewing area. Admission is $10 (free for children 3 and under) with $5 skate rentals. The open air shopping center is located at 600 Market St. For more information, visit marketstreetlynnfield.com .

The Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham is presenting “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,″ a World War I documentary musical, through Dec. 23. The musical, written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangement by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach, combines period songs and carols with firsthand accounts to tell the story. Performances take place Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets to the show at 395 Main St. are available at greaterbostonstage.org .

The Concord Museum has brought back its popular exhibit “Home: Paintings by Loring W. Coleman” by the notable en plein air painter of New England landscapes. The exhibit will run through Jan. 30, at 53 Cambridge Turnpike. Although Coleman trained in oil painting, he primarily worked in watercolor after teaching himself the technique. The medium allowed him to play with tone, texture, and abstraction as he painted real-life subjects from around Massachusetts and New England. For tickets and other information, visit concordmuseum.org.

The Massachusetts Horticultural Society in Wellesley is hosting its 13th Annual Festival of Trees through Dec. 19. The event showcases dozens of decorated artificial trees and runs Wednesdays through Sundays. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased at www.masshort.org. Every ticket comes with free hot chocolate and a s’mores making kit.

Acclaimed classical guitarist John Muratore will perform at Gore Place in Waltham on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The 7:30 p.m. concert will feature music from Muratore’s album “Noël: A Classical Guitar Christmas.” The event will be held in the estate’s Carriage House, where space is limited. Masks are required. For more information and to buy tickets, visit goreplace.org.

The Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton is presenting the Boston Area Mask Initiative’s Commemorative Mask Scrap Quilt. The Boston-based organization has provided handmade fabric masks to medical and essential workers and at-risk populations affected by the pandemic. The king-size quilt is made up of fabric leftovers from 50,000 volunteer-sewn cloth face masks, and will hang in the Fuller Craft Museum through Jan. 9. Admission to the museum at 455 Oak St. is a suggested donation of $12 per guest, but Brockton residents can enter for free. All visitors must wear masks. For more information, visit fullercraft.org.

The Assabet Valley Mastersingers will host a singalong of the Christmas portion of Handel’s oratorio and the “Hallelujah Chorus” on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 3:30 p.m. The singalong at First Church Congregational, 37 High St., Marlborough, has a suggested donation of $10 per person. All attendees must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks. For more information, visit www.avmsingers.org.

