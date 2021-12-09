There’s a political war in Rhode Island over mask mandates and COVID

Carolyn Kyle, a spokeswoman for Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket told the Globe in an email, “Due to the increase in COVID cases as well as continued staffing shortages in healthcare, Landmark supports reinstating the indoor mask mandate.”

“LIfespan fully supports a mandatory indoor mask mandate to stem the spread of COVID,” said Lifespan spokeswoman Kathleen Hart. Lifespan includes Rhode Island Hospital, Newport Hospital and the Miriam Hospital, along with other health care institutions in the state.

PROVIDENCE — The state’s largest hospital group and an organization that represents the state’s physicians said Thursday they support indoor mask mandates, a step that Gov. Dan McKee has so far been reluctant to impose even as COVID-19 cases rise and hospitals feel the strain.

Both the Department of Health and the governor’s office declined to directly address questions from the Globe this week about whether the Department of Health was advocating for the McKee administration to adopt a mask mandate.

Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken said in an email: “Masks help prevent serious COVID-19 illness and help prevent the transmission of COVID-19. They are an important tool to keep individuals and communities as safe as possible. For any questions specifically on mask mandates, I would refer you to the Governor’s Office.”

McKee spokeswoman Alana O’Hare said in an email Tuesday: “The Governor and his team are in daily contact with the Department of Health monitoring our COVID data. As the Governor said earlier today, all options remain on the table in terms of mitigation strategies including reinstating indoor masking.”

She declined to elaborate.

Steve DeToy, the director of government and public affairs for the Rhode Island Medical Society, said his group believes that indoor mask mandates are necessary. The medical society represents physicians in the state. They haven’t made their case explicitly to the McKee administration yet, he said, but they soon will.

Echoing concerns about the recent Providence College-URI basketball game at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, DeToy said: “You shouldn’t have 11,000 people at a sporting event with very few masks at this time of year, with the conditions we’re facing.”

According to the latest data from the state’s Department of Health, Rhode Island has a high level of COVID-19 transmission, with 559.5 total new cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days. There were 655 new cases as of Thursday, and the test-positive rate is 5.8 percent.

Many have pressed the McKee administration for weeks to issue a mask mandate, but he has not imposed one, citing Rhode Island’s high vaccination rate and the importance of an economic recovery. ICU beds and hospitals are filling up with positive cases again in yet another wave, and the leaders of each of the health care systems said a mask mandate could help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Some of McKee’s challengers in the governor’s race next year are also adding pressure, including former CVS executive Helena Foulkes and General Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

“Sadly, this current governor seems more afraid of criticism from the right than he is of the horrible reality that every day, more Rhode Islanders are being hospitalized due to COVID-19,” the Foulkes campaign said recently.

Others have insisted that they, not the government, will decide whether to mask up or not. Representative Blake Filippi, a Republican from Block Island, wrote on Twitter Thursday morning: “I will mask, or not mask, purely in my own discretion and judgment. No executive order by [Gov. Dan McKee] or regulation by [the state health department] will change that.”

McKee posted a video on social media on Wednesday that addressed how Rhode Island’s daily COVID-19 positive cases have increased.

“If we don’t take these next six weeks seriously, we risk all the progress that we’ve made together,” he said in the video. “This isn’t a time to panic — we know there will be new COVID-19 variants. But we also know what we need to do to protect ourselves and our loved ones. With so many people in Rhode Island already vaccinated. Now is the time to get your booster.”

As of Thursday, more than 95 percent of the state’s adult population have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

“I want to be clear. All all options remain on the table in terms of mitigation strategies including reinstating an indoor mask mandate,” said McKee. “So Rhode Island, here’s what I’m asking of you: I’m asking you to continue to do your part.”









Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz. Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.