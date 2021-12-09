Who needs a red-nosed reindeer when you’ve got a red fire truck?

On Sunday, Globe Santa gets to team up with the Medford Fire Department and pay a pre-Christmas visit to children. He will be hosted by the Medford Kiwanis Club, a longtime supporter of Globe Santa, which is a signature program of the Boston Globe Foundation.

After giving away toys for 66 years, maybe Globe Santa thinks it’s his turn to have some fun.

Medford Kiwanis has been serving the children of Medford and internationally since 1925, and its members have pooled their resources to contribute more than $63,000 to Globe Santa over a period of some 30 years. This year, they’ll present a check for an additional $5,000 to Globe Santa.

In 2019, “we decided to do something different and have Globe Santa come to Medford Square in a fire truck,” said Rita Cornelio, a former president of the Medford chapter and its ambassador to the Globe Santa program since the death in 2019 of former Democratic state representative Vincent J. Piro.

“We were wondering, ‘How would Santa come in? Of course, we’d have loved to have a helicopter, but thought a fire truck would be the best way.’”

Cornelio, who owns Mystic Valley Travel in Medford, has a lifelong connection to Globe Santa. She was only 7 when she and her mother moved from Italy to Boston in 1956. Still learning to speak English, she wrote a letter to Globe Santa the next year and asked him for help. He brought her a big box full of toys, books, and games. “It was so special,” she said. “I’d never seen a teddy bear before.”

Children and families are encouraged to step out onto the sidewalk and greet Globe Santa Sunday as he waves from the fire truck. He’ll head out from the Main Street fire station about 2:30 p.m. and travel down Riverside Avenue and Spring and Salem Streets, and then visit different neighborhoods before finishing up at Medford Square at approximately 3:30 p.m. There will be snacks, cocoa, and train rides for children, and a tree lighting. Kiwanis will also host a Wishing Tree, a toy drive to benefit local children.

Please consider giving a gift to Globe Santa to provide high-quality toys and books to children in need. Donations can be made by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org

***

Sunday is a busy Globe Santa day in West Roxbury, too. Walter’s Run 5K kicks off at 11 a.m. to raise money for the charity. Sponsored by the Parkway Running Club, the holiday race — a family event — is in its 27th year and has raised well over $50,000 for Globe Santa.

The race is named for Walter Burgess, an avid local runner, marathoner, and triathlete, and a longtime Parkway Running Club member who died suddenly at age 40 in 2003, shortly after completing an Ironman Triathlon. Devoted to Globe Santa, he raised money for the charity from the time he was young, donating any pocket change he’d picked up from chores or odd jobs.

The race starts and ends at the Parkway YMCA, 1972 Centre St., West Roxbury. More information and registration is at www.waltersrun.org.