fb-pixel Skip to main content

With Rachael Rollins heading to the US attorney’s office, who will succeed her as Suffolk DA?

Baker expected to tap replacement soon

By Julia Carlin Globe Correspondent,Updated December 9, 2021, 4 minutes ago
Outgoing Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is know for her progressive policies.
Outgoing Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is know for her progressive policies.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

A day after the US Senate confirmed Rachael Rollins to be US attorney for Massachusetts, attention turned to Governor Charlie Baker as he prepares to name Rollins’ successor as Suffolk district attorney.

Baker did not tip his hand Thursday on when he would announce the county’s next top prosecutor, who would serve out the final year of Rollins’ term before before the 2022 election.

“We had a process associated with this position that actually started last spring when DA Rollins was originally nominated and that process played out over the course of spring and summer,” Baker said at the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing project in Boston.

Advertisement

Related: Senate confirms Rachael Rollins to be US attorney for Massachusetts, making her the first Black woman to hold the office in state history

“We have some very strong candidates who participated in that process and around about the time I get a letter or some communication from the district attorney about her moving to a new position in US attorney’s office, we’ll make an appointment,” he said.

Rollins has touted her first assistant, Daniel Mulhern, as her successor, but the names of other experienced prosecutors have circulated in the political and legal community, including Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty, who crossed party lines to support Baker; Linda Champion, who lost to Rollins in the 2018 Democratic primary; and Rahsaan Hall, an activist in the Black community who works for the ACLU of Massachusetts. All three have worked as Suffolk prosecutors.

Related: Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins has been nominated for US attorney. Who might replace her?

With her appointment, Rollins becomes becomes the first Black woman to become the state’s top federal law enforcement official.


Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video