With Rachael Rollins heading to the US attorney’s office, who will succeed her as Suffolk DA?

A day after the US Senate confirmed Rachael Rollins to be US attorney for Massachusetts, attention turned to Governor Charlie Baker as he prepares to name Rollins’ successor as Suffolk district attorney.

Baker did not tip his hand Thursday on when he would announce the county’s next top prosecutor, who would serve out the final year of Rollins’ term before before the 2022 election.

“We had a process associated with this position that actually started last spring when DA Rollins was originally nominated and that process played out over the course of spring and summer,” Baker said at the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing project in Boston.