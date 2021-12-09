With Rachael Rollins heading to the US attorney’s office, who will succeed her as Suffolk DA?

A day after the US Senate confirmed Rachael Rollins to be US attorney for Massachusetts, attention turned to Governor Charlie Baker as he prepares to name Rollins’ successor as Suffolk district attorney.
Baker did not tip his hand Thursday on when he would announce the county’s next top prosecutor, who would serve out the final year of Rollins’ term before before the 2022 election.
“We had a process associated with this position that actually started last spring when DA Rollins was originally nominated and that process played out over the course of spring and summer,” Baker said at the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing project in Boston.
“We have some very strong candidates who participated in that process and around about the time I get a letter or some communication from the district attorney about her moving to a new position in US attorney’s office, we’ll make an appointment,” he said.
Rollins has touted her first assistant, Daniel Mulhern, as her successor, but the names of other experienced prosecutors have circulated in the political and legal community, including Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty, who crossed party lines to support Baker; Linda Champion, who lost to Rollins in the 2018 Democratic primary; and Rahsaan Hall, an activist in the Black community who works for the ACLU of Massachusetts. All three have worked as Suffolk prosecutors.
With her appointment, Rollins becomes becomes the first Black woman to become the state’s top federal law enforcement official.