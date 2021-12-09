14 GOP senators help advance deal to raise debt ceiling

The House adopted the measure on Tuesday. The Senate is expected to hold a final vote to approve the measure before the end of the week, setting up President Biden to sign a bill that also prevents a series of automatic cuts to Medicare.

Fourteen Republicans joined Democrats in overcoming a key procedural hurdle and setting up a final vote on the unusual arrangement, which doesn’t actually lift the cap — but rather tweaks Senate rules on a one-time basis so that lawmakers can tackle the matter more swiftly.

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday advanced a bipartisan deal that paves the way for lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling, a move that positions Congress to stave off a catastrophic default ahead of a fast-approaching fiscal deadline.

That could tee up Congress next week to raise the debt ceiling by trillions of dollars, covering federal spending obligations beyond the 2022 midterm elections — and defusing another potential last-minute conflict until after the political fate of the Capitol is decided.

But some Republicans expressed unease with the idea ahead of its passage, arguing they should not have provided any help to Democrats on the matter. The sharpest criticism came from former president Donald Trump, who attacked Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, this week for striking a deal — even though Trump himself had to rely on Democratic votes to raise the debt ceiling during his administration.

“The Dems would have folded completely if Mitch properly played his hand,” Trump said.

The bitterly divided Senate reached the compromise earlier this week, resolving a months-long battle between Democrats and Republicans that carried immense financial stakes — threatening, in the case of inaction, to plunge the economy into a recession.

McConnell initially had refused to supply GOP votes for a direct increase in the debt ceiling, which allows the US to borrow money to pay its bills, as part of the party’s opposition to Biden’s broader spending agenda. Instead, he called on Democrats to address the measure on their own using the same legislative maneuver they intend to invoke to pass a $2 trillion initiative that aims to overhaul federal healthcare, education, climate and tax laws.

But Senate majority leader Charles Schumer, Democrat of New York, refused to take that route, arguing it was too politically risky so close to a deadline. Some Democrats also had hoped to suspend the debt cap, rather than raise it by a specific amount, to dodge political attacks entering the midterm elections. And many blasted Republicans for hypocrisy, since Democrats still aided Trump on the debt ceiling even when the now-former president pursued policies that his foes did not like.

The political stalemate nearly pushed the country to the fiscal brink in October, raising the potential for a global economic disruption, until McConnell relented and Republicans supplied the necessary handful of votes to adopt a short-term increase. That bought the US government until Dec. 15, at which point Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has predicted the country may not have enough money to cover its financial obligations.

Both sides consequently embraced the new arrangement as a political victory. Republicans won’t have to vote again on an actual, numerical increase to the debt ceiling, and Democrats can say they did so after some measure of bipartisanship and without risk of GOP obstruction. The fast-track procedure guarantees a vote on the increase set at a simple majority, with no opportunity for a filibuster.

Washington Post

Boat’s message costs it a parade prize

Teri Hodson prayed Friday night — for unity, for goodness, for the Christmas spirit.

The next night, as she and her husband ambled through historic downtown Yorktown, Va., toward the village’s annual Christmas boat parade, she felt “truly blessed” that her prayers had been answered. Merrymakers wore Christmas sweaters in the streets. Hundreds gathered around the beach bonfire, an annual tradition. Boats bedecked with Christmas decorations cruised down the York River. On one, crew members were dressed as angels, in keeping with the boat’s theme of “Peace on Earth.”

“It was magical,” Hodson told The Washington Post in a Wednesday night phone interview.

Then she saw it — Christmas lights on one of the boats spelled out “Let’s go Brandon,” which has emerged in conservative circles as code for “F--- Joe Biden.” To drive home his point, the boat owner added the letters “FJB.”

Hodson, 59, was stunned.

“This was divisive. It was ugly. It was vulgar,” she said.

The 50-foot vessel named Southern Rock, owned by Bill Berger, went on to win the 25th annual Yorktown Lighted Boat Parade’s Best in Show award.

Second place: the Peace on Earth boat.

Berger’s win set off a four-day firestorm. The parade’s parent organization, the nonprofit Yorktown Foundation, disqualified the boat retroactively and stripped it of its title, citing its “overt political message.” The nonprofit’s board apologized and voted to continue the parade only if organizers put in safeguards to block political entries from future participation.

“We absolutely apologize for this. We had no idea this was going to happen, and we regret it,” Walt Akers, one of the foundation’s board members, told WTKR.

The foundation is an apolitical nonprofit corporation, Akers said, “whose mission is to promote community activities in and around Yorktown.” Promoting a political message jeopardizes the foundation’s nonprofit status, he said.

“While we recognize that political divisiveness is a factor in our daily discourse, we DO NOT want it to negatively impact anyone’s enjoyment of our community events,” his statement adds. “We regret that this incident occurred.”

Berger didn’t respond to an interview request from the Post. But in a Facebook post published Monday, he defended his contest entry and said everyone knows who really won, according to the Daily Press.

“If you choose to interpret ‘bad words’ that’s on you,” Berger wrote in the post. “No curse words ever from my boat.”

Berger told WAVY that “FJB” stood for “falling Joe Biden,” accompanied with a display in which the president was falling down a ladder. He admitted he was shooting for an anti-Biden theme.

“I think our message got across,” Berger said.

“Let’s go Brandon” stems from an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. During a trackside interview with winning driver Brandon Brown, an NBC reporter mistakenly thought the crowd was chanting “Let’s go Brandon.” The spectators were actually denouncing the president.

“Let’s go Brandon” has since become an unofficial GOP slogan, with the phrase being chanted at election night parties, political rallies and sporting events across the country.

In Yorktown on Saturday, a group of five judges, including the chair of the York County Board of Supervisors and the local sheriff, awarded Berger’s boat the parade’s top prize, the Daily Press reported. After the foundation started getting complaints, Akers drove to the docks to investigate. Once he figured out what had happened, he asked the committee’s chair to strip Berger of the prize and give it to the boat that had come in second.

The parade’s organizers told Akers and the foundation they were “perplexed” that the boat had won, according to a statement published by WTKR. On Wednesday, the parade committee said new measures will include guidance on appropriate entries, entry forms with a description of the proposed decorations, and a review process of the planned themes.

Washington Post