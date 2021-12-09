James drops out of New York governor’s race; to subpoena Trump in civil case

But recent opinion polls had shown James trailing Hochul, the state’s first female governor, among Democratic primary voters by double digits, and she was thought to significantly trail the governor in fundraising, as well.

James had entered the race in late October, on the heels of her office’s bombshell report on sexual harassment claims against former Governor Andrew Cuomo that led to his resignation. She was immediately treated as a top contender, buoyed by her record and her historic bid to become the first Black female governor in the country.

Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, announced on Thursday that she was ending her campaign for governor and running instead for reelection, a surprising move that upended the high-profile governor’s race and further solidified Governor Kathy Hochul’s standing.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter. She said that she wanted to “finish the job” on several “important investigations and cases” under her purview.

Her campaign had notified allies of her decision earlier on Thursday, according to people who received calls from James. One of the people contacted said that no explanation was given for the reversal. Another said she emphasized her work in her current role.

The announcement came on the same day that it became known that James’ office intended to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify in a civil fraud investigation.

James, whose office is also participating in the criminal investigation being run by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., is seeking to question Trump under oath on Jan. 7, 2022, as part of her separate civil inquiry into his business practices.

If James finds evidence of wrongdoing in the civil inquiry, she could file a lawsuit against Trump, but she could not file criminal charges.

Her request comes as Vance is pushing to determine whether Trump or his family business, the Trump Organization, engaged in criminal fraud by intentionally submitting false property values to potential lenders. Vance, a Democrat, did not seek reelection and is leaving office at the end of the year. He will be succeeded by Alvin Bragg, a former federal prosecutor elected in November.

And because the two investigations overlap — both James and Vance have been focused on whether Trump inflated his property values to secure financing, and their offices are working together on the criminal inquiry — Trump could refuse to sit for a deposition once James formally subpoenas him. Ronald P. Fischetti, a lawyer for Trump, said in a brief interview Thursday that he would ask a judge to quash the subpoena.

He is likely to argue that Trump’s testimony could be unfairly used against him in the criminal investigation, violating the constitutional right against self-incrimination. If a judge sided with James, Trump could invoke his Fifth Amendment right and decline to respond to questions.

Still, while that decision could not be used against Trump in the criminal investigation, it might harm him in James’ civil inquiry. Jurors are barred from inferring anything from a defendant’s refusal to testify in a criminal case, but the same is not true in a civil inquiry, where Trump’s silence could be used against him.

Trump has repeatedly referred to both the criminal and the civil investigations as politically motivated witch hunts and has denied all wrongdoing.

Fischetti said that the news of James’ request had not come as a surprise.

“This is what the AG has been doing, working hand in glove with the DA’s office,” he said, implying that James’ decision was political and noting that she intended to seek reelection.

Danny Frost, a spokesperson for Vance, said that James’ request was “not part of the criminal investigation.” He declined to elaborate and would not say whether James’ office had notified Vance’s prosecutors about the request to question Trump.

A spokesperson for James, whose attempt to question the former president was first reported by The Washington Post, declined to comment.

The criminal investigation, which is focused on Trump’s statements about the value of his assets, has proceeded in fits and starts for more than three years and is reaching a crucial phase toward the end of Vance’s tenure.

Over the last several months, the investigators have issued subpoenas for records about Trump’s properties and interviewed a banker employed by the former president’s top lender, Deutsche Bank.

James’ civil investigation into Trump, which has been underway since March 2019, is focused on some of the same strands as the criminal investigation being overseen by Vance and has included scrutiny of similar properties, including Trump’s Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County.

Last winter, James was able to obtain a number of documents relating to the inquiry after a judge twice rejected Trump’s attempts to block their release. Some of the documents were relevant to a conservation easement at the Seven Springs property.

James was examining then whether the easement — a legal agreement meant to protect a land’s conservation value — was legitimate and whether the Trump Organization had improperly valued the estate, allowing it a $21 million tax deduction to which it should not have been entitled.