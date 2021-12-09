Police are called to anti-vaccine protest outside Gardner Middle School

Gardner Public Schools Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said five people showed up to protest the vaccination clinic, which was held specifically for children between the ages of 5 and 11, by using a megaphone, holding signs, and passing out flyers outside of the school. Pellegrino said he asked the protesters to stay on the edge of the property and not interfere with families trying to attend the clinic, and when he saw they were stopping cars, he called the police to intervene.

The school superintendent in Gardner called police Tuesday night after protesters at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Gardner Middle School allegedly told young children that the vaccine they were receiving could kill them.

“The police told them they are not allowed to hinder traffic, follow anyone, nor force anyone to take a flyer,” Pellegrino said in an email to the Globe. “A short time later, a parent came in to tell me that one of the protesters approached her child, pushed a flyer in her child’s face, and said, ‘Your mom is making you take a vaccine that could make you die. Your heart can grow big and explode.’”

Pellegrino said he called the police again and told the protesters that they were not to talk to the students, “who are minors and should not be yelled at or accosted.” The police came again and spoke with the protesters, he said.

Pellegrino said this was the first time this has happened at a school-sponsored vaccination clinic.

“We will now have a police detail at our future vaccination events to ensure my families are not subjected to these aggressive behaviors in the future,” he said in his email. “My students have already lost any sense of normalcy because of this pandemic. These protesters caused further trauma by accosting my youngest learners, which is reprehensible. I understand some people do not believe the vaccine is safe. However, those of us who want to be vaccinated to protect ourselves and our families from this deadly virus should be allowed to do so without fear of abuse from our own community.”

Pellegrino said more than 180 vaccines were provided at the clinic.









