An obituary, and a renewed sense of loss over the West End

The headline to Bryan Marquard’s obituary of Jerome Rappaport could not have been more painful (“Civic leader who helped shape Boston: Builder and philanthropist sought to ‘rebuild the city,’ ” Page A1, Dec. 7).
With the West End project, Rappaport certainly rebuilt the city, but at what cost?
I was only a teenager when the wrecking ball came down on the West End to promote urban renewal and “development.” I had no language to describe what I saw and felt then. However, I do now. It was forced relocation.
My paternal grandparents, with their eight children, of whom my father was the youngest, immigrated from Vilnius, Lithuania, to the West End about 50 years before receiving their eviction letter in 1958.
I have often joked that my grandparents never really came to America. They just transplanted the Vilnius they knew to the shadow of the Massachusetts General Hospital. I remember it as being a vibrant, interdependent community where English was most definitely not the primary language on the streets or at the newsstands.
With the bulldozers coming, my West End family was relocated to Mattapan. My grandmother took to the bed, where she stayed for the next two years until she died.
Looking back, I ask: Did we really have “to rebuild the city”?
Robert Master
Cambridge