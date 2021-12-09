Are reforms coming to the Supreme Court?

Put aside the difficulty of getting either done and instead ask this question: Are there strong reasons for doing either?

President Biden’s Commission on the Supreme Court hasn’t recommended either change, but it has put them on the table for discussion.

Fixed terms for Supreme Court justices and perhaps even an expanded court have now become part of the national conversation in our factional democracy.

When it comes to establishing a fixed and nonrenewable high-court term — 18 years, the commission highlights as the most common proposal — the answer is a clear yes. Under such a scheme, each president would have two such appointments during a four-year term.

Advertisement

That reform would normalize what has become an ad hoc process of replacing justices, one that creates endless opportunities for political gamesmanship.

In the last half-decade, the death of two justices, combined with cynical, process-trampling Senate power plays, has shifted the court substantially to the right and eroded its aura of being a disinterested, high-minded arbiter of the nation’s most difficult legal questions. Set terms would have substantially mitigated that gamesmanship.

The deaths that set the stage were of conservative cornerstone Antonin Scalia, at 79 on Feb. 13, 2016, and of liberal pillar Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 on September 18, 2020. Scalia had served for almost 30 years, Ginsburg for 27. Under a fixed-term system, both would have cycled off the court long before their deaths.

Also consider for a moment Justice Anthony Kennedy, who resigned from the court in 2018 after some 30 years as a justice. Under a single 18-year system, he would have left the court in 2006.

The timing of his departure was apparently partially driven by a desire to have a Republican president fill his spot, thus locking in that seat for decades longer. Nothing illegitimate about that. Still, under a fixed-term system, the incentive for strategically timed retirements would be greatly diminished, since a replacement would simply fill the remaining years of the retiring justice’s term.

Advertisement

But most notably, there would be no incentive for the kind of cynical siege-laying that then-Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and his caucus engaged in by refusing to let President Barack Obama fill Scalia’s seat, holding it hostage until after the 2016 election brought to office Donald Trump, who installed Neil Gorsuch.

Now to court packing — that is, increasing the number of justices on the court — an idea that has come to the fore because of the Senate Republicans’ blatantly hypocritical stances about filling vacant Supreme Court seats.

McConnell and company refused even to grant a hearing to Obama’s center-left nominee to fill the Scalia vacancy, which occurred with almost 11 months left in Obama’s second term. But when liberal Bader Ginsberg died with about four months left in Trump’s presidency, Senate Republicans quickly pushed through the confirmation of conservative Amy Coney Barrett as her replacement.

Had McConnell honored the Constitution’s intent, Scalia’s seat would have been filled by the judicially moderate Merrick Garland, Obama’s nominee. Had McConnell honored the precedent he himself set by insisting an election-year vacancy be left for the next president to fill, Ginsburg’s successor would have been chosen by President Biden.

Instead, the GOP’s unprincipled machinations changed the court’s ideological composition from what would have been five conservatives and four liberals to six and three.

Advertisement

Should this be redressed? We have an acid test ahead, one that will provide a clear answer.

The court is now considering overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that, by a 7-2 majority, found that there was a constitutional right to abortion. Nineteen years later, in Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania. v. Casey, a high court with eight Republican-appointed justices modified the Roe framework but reaffirmed that constitutional right.

Stare decisis, the judicial norm that judicial precedents should be respected absent a compelling reason to do otherwise, is supposed to be an important Supreme Court tenet.

During their confirmation hearings, the nation was assured that Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Coney Barrett were sober, measured, precedent-respecting jurists who wouldn’t let their personal views determine their legal conclusions. Federalist Society judge-bots intent on taking the high court on a right-wing, precedent-be-damned jag? Perish the thought!

And yet it now looks like the court intends to overturn those landmark rulings, which have guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion for almost half a century. Such an instance of judicial activism would delegitimize the court in the minds of millions of mainstream Americans.

If this Supreme Court goes that route and overturns Roe, its action will serve as a cogent signal that Democrats should commit themselves to restoring balance and credibility to the court. And if Roe goes, many currently hesitant Americans will quickly become receptive to the court-expanding cause.

Advertisement

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.