In focus on climate crisis, there’s a world of opportunity for Democrats to push their agenda

I commend Scot Lehigh for being the first journalist, by my account, to refer to the Build Back Better bill as the “climate and social-supports package” (“SOS: Biden’s messaging mess is trumping his success,” Opinion, Dec. 1). Notably, he placed climate ahead of social programs when referring to the measure. This isn’t a trivial detail, and it’s long overdue.

Climate makes up the largest share of the bill, and polling indicates that roughly 70 percent of Americans are concerned about the climate crisis while many of the social programs lack such broad support. The Democrats have done a poor job of selling BBB. If they were to follow Lehigh’s lead and prioritize the climate components in the bill, they’d have a much better chance of passing it.