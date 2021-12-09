The Grocery Stories: What are you so mad about?

I want to rage on my horn or tap my brakes. I do neither.

I navigate somewhere between “Game of Thrones” and “Squid Game” while driving home after midnight from the grocery store where I work. The highway is under endless and chaotic construction. Everything seems to be closing in, narrowing. The aggressive drivers cutting me off or flashing their high beams into my rearview mirror scare me.

It’s not just the bullies on the road or nearly two years of COVID-19 that amplify the noise and stress of our lives.

There’s political impotence. The battle over a woman’s right to control her own body. The “stench” of the Supreme Court. Racism. Gun violence. The climate crisis. The cost of everything.

And then there’s the neighbor’s dog defecating in my gravel driveway.

I want to scream something hateful. God knows, I think it.

“Pick it up, put it in a plastic bag, and leave it on their property,” says a co-worker, who has had her own neighbor-dog troubles.

“Smear some of it on the underside of her car handle. That’ll stop it,” says an old friend, retired from law enforcement. “That’ll start a war,” I say. OK, he concedes. Leave your note.

I am not immune to rage or outrage at everything happening in our neighborhoods, our states, our country, our world. But I cannot carry it.

The Dalai Lama unfailingly invites us to “practice warm-heartedness” when our anger or fear arises.

Working at the store, I am a weathervane, moved by the emotional lives of people in the aisles on the hunt for something or at the register, the final send-off in their experience. My co-workers and I set the scene for this experience. Hourly, daily, we carefully build the setting.

We deliberately stack red, yellow, or orange bell peppers with their green stems pointing outward in salute. We layer lemons in such a way so that plucking one doesn’t create an avalanche. We remove anything we wouldn’t purchase ourselves, like salads that are on the road to funky, or bruised or squishy tomatoes, browning eggplants. We align jars or cartons of milk like grade-school kids in a fire drill.

Practical and artistic choices routinely get made so that customers can buy what they need or want to sustain themselves and their families while navigating a market that is as straightforward and appealing as possible.

At almost closing time recently, my store was quiet. My colleagues and I had no customers at our neighboring registers. We were talking and laughing about who knows what when we heard a woman near the end of an aisle say, “Are you working, or am I breaking up a meeting?”

We looked at each other, stunned by her nippiness, which was like the November northeast wind blowing through the automatic glass doors.

“Hi, come on over,” my co-worker said, greeting the customer.

And still, the customer persisted with snarky talk, insinuating we weren’t working and she was disturbing a party.

If we say anything cheeky, we start a raging fire. If we say anything cheeky, we are her.

At her register, my colleague keeps a pleasing lilt in her voice. We act like R.E.M.’s song, “Shiny Happy People.” My other co-worker and I walk away. We are so last year’s heroes.

Some days it feels more heroic to withstand other people’s aggression than to come to work during a persisting pandemic that continues to claim lives.

Co-workers at the supermarket or my other job at the liquor store laugh as we fantasize about a perk that allows us one day a month to say anything we’d like to customers who needle us. Gallows humor is our release, our exit ramp to restraint.

Rude customers are the exceptions, like a shipment mistake. The petulant and unnecessary tone in someone’s voice. A customer who never makes eye contact at the register as they talk on their cell phone. These are not most people, who manage, if not a pleasant exchange, at least a “Thank you” or “You made my day” when I find something they are looking for. But disrespect stings.

My note to my dog neighbor seems to be working. Though I still scan the driveway as I step out of the car, I am relieved.

At the store, I am working plants and flowers with someone who can be territorial. My instinct is to bolt and, instead, work in isolation in the refrigerated box. But I decide to practice patience, mostly with myself. Balance. Restrain judgment. I see that, more than control, she wants the flowers to present as a textured landscape, lush, something to appreciate. We have something in common.

Even though I can be angry at the news, the daily humiliations and challenges that can eclipse all, I am jonesing for good. Even when the SUV’s high beams bully me. Even when the neighbor ignores me. Even when a customer acts entitled.

Even when a co-worker and I disagree about the 41-month sentence for the “shaman” who stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6. “It’s the people’s house,” he says in defense of the riot.

“It’s treason,” I say, battling my urge to call him an idiot. He raises his voice, talks over me. I am furious. I walk away from the heat. A few nights later, I need help. He gets a jack to move something for me. He shows me how to operate it. In the following days, we joke, talk about food, my mother’s cheesecake.

It’s a commitment, this looking for good. A practice. An act — sometimes a pretense; sometimes, a verb.

Mary Ann D’Urso’s column appears regularly in the Globe. She can be reached at maryann.bostonglobe@gmail.com.