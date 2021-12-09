Looking for cranberries — and finding meaning — at the water’s edge

You might argue that something so reachable hardly qualifies as an island, but if you were to wind your way across squishy dark sand and algae-stained rocks and feel the last of the emptying waters draining beneath you, you might imagine yourself embarking on a kind of pilgrimage. The rocky promontory ahead of you, with its crown of spruce, guides you to higher ground onto what is unmistakably a separate place.

There is an island not far from our home that becomes truly water-bound for only a few hours of the day. Visitors are warned about the tide, but they wouldn’t have to wait more than two hours or so if they did overstay. If pressed, they could even wade across the sandbar.

There are tidal islands and other tricky Down East Maine geographies where dillydallying will force you to spend the night, but if you’ve grown up here, you check the tide tables first. You’ll know in advance of a storm when to expect the most dramatic surf. And you’ll have learned that if you want to dig a good mess of chowder clams, the low-running, so-called minus tides are best for exposing beach that has otherwise been submerged for months.

It is just past low tide when my mother and I pick our way down a natural granite stairway and choose our path through the damp rubble to the high spit on the opposite side. Parkinson’s and arthritis have hobbled her, but she is a doughty hiker and only guiltily accepts such assistance as I offer. My father has joined us in previous years, but his health battles have made any kind of hiking impossible. The unlikelihood of his joining us on future hikes is very much on our minds.

The predominant bleached granite of this peninsular coast is broken up here and there by dikes — wide, dark ribbons of long-cooled magma — running to and disappearing in the water’s edge. We favor the high side of a cobbled crescent, where the stones are more even and compressed. Beach peas grow up through them and, higher still, so do yellowing stands of rosa rugosa with a small number of brilliant red fruit.

Narrow trails snake across the backbone of the island, through a dark green carpet of crowberries, absent their blue fruit, their long, floppy tendrils sprawled like fine dreadlocks. Bedded down with the crowberry are common juniper, their blue berries going white and hard amid chalky-green needles.

We pass two hikers on their way out, reporting that there are still lots of cranberries. We’ve had several frosts, so it is a good time to harvest, but the window is closing. It settles on us, like the season’s first snow, that we have the place to ourselves.

On the southerly end, the green carpet begins to yield to brown, boggy hollows, where clutches of loose rock piles cradle standing water. Surrounding them are galaxies of cranberries, floating just above the ground, suspended on stiff, nearly invisible stems. The berries that still maintain a dusky blue coating are perfectly ripe — plump and firm. We fill our containers.

The bog gives way to shallow patches of soil with just enough nutrients to support some grasses and the tuber-like root structures of roseroot, its succulent leaves and yellow and red flowers long gone. Our conversation, too, thins. With the uncluttered view of the sea and the naked bulk of the southern end fully exposed, we feel stripped of extraneous dialogue.

The previous year, we discovered a crevasse at the water’s edge, formed in the disintegrating path of one of these magmatic dikes. When the swell rushes into it, it transforms the cleft into a kind of watery forge. Even at low tide, the fury of its hammer is intense. I lead my mother by the hand just close enough to see its foamy head, feel the breath of its immense, birthing power, before cautiously retreating.

My thoughts go quiet, picturing earlier peoples standing here on these rocks, facing the open ocean. I think specifically of the arrival of the Wabanaki after the glaciers have retreated. In the beginning, with no framework of mythology yet to bridge the distance with the cosmos, no intermediating figure such as Glooskap to narrate the unknowable, there must have been some discomfort with the scale of it, an urgency to name things, to feel less small.

Yet it is the mute presence of the sea, the undulant, meditative body of it, that I most like — and the simmer of its stormy, impatient edges, the endless curl of surf, seeking out land to break itself against. I don’t mind feeling momentarily small and somewhat broken, for the ocean reassures us that what breaks also reforms and becomes whole again.

We turn to retrace our steps, with just a dash of added urgency. The tide has been on the come for three hours now. And even as this lonely circumambulation feels like a kind of dress rehearsal for other hikes on which my father can no longer accompany us, he is still very much in this life.

The way home always seems faster and easier because we know slightly more about the place than we did when we arrived. We find an alternate route across the sandy beach, through a margin of sedges. The light is failing, and we are less filled now with wonder than with more earthly matters.

Durin Chappe is a carpenter and writer in Sullivan, Maine.