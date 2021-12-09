After lighting up Celtics, Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. dedicates game to Terrence Clarke

Brandon Boston Jr. had a career night against the Celtics Wednesday. The Clippers guard erupted for 18 points in the second quarter and finished with 27 to lead Los Angeles to a 114-111 win over the Celtics.

After the game, Boston, 20, dedicated his performance to Terrence Clarke, the Boston high school star who died in a car crash in April as he was preparing for the NBA Draft. The two were teammates for one season at Kentucky.

Boston was asked what Clarke’s reaction would have been to his performance Wednesday night.