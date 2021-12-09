Alabama QB Bryce Young is AP college football player of the year

Former UMass football coach Walt Bell was hired as Indiana’s new offensive coordinator. Bell was fired after nine games last season, finishing his tenure at UMass with a 2-23 record over three seasons. Bell replaces Nick Sheridan , who was fired one day after the Hoosiers completed their season with a 2-10 mark and their first winless season in Big Ten play since 2011. They opened the season ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press poll … Southern California receiver Drake London declared his eligibility for the upcoming NFL draft after three seasons with the Trojans. London was named the Pac-12′s offensive player of the year this week after racking up 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns despite playing in only 7½ games for the Trojans. He broke his right ankle in a game against Arizona in late October and missed the rest of the season … No. 12 UMass men’s hockey team ( 9-4-2, 7-2-2 Hockey East) rallied to tie the score late in the third period and then claimed the victory in overtime, 3-2, over host Merrimack (6-9-0, 3-7-0) … Caitlin Weimar and Maggie Pina scored 16 points each to help Boston University women’s basketball team (3-5) beat host Merrimack (2-6), 66-52.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the Associated Press college football player of the year, giving the Crimson Tide its second consecutive winner. Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters and 137 points to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (four first-place votes, 67 points), it was revealed Thursday. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was third; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was fourth; and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was fifth. During the ESPN College Football Awards show, Young also won the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback. Some bad news for Alabama is that the Crimson Tide will be without starting cornerback Josh Jobe for the College Football Playoff after he underwent foot surgery this week, sources confirmed to ESPN.

NHL

Coyotes pay taxes, stay in arena

The Arizona Coyotes paid their overdue taxes and other bills, a day after receiving word the city of Glendale was going to lock the team out of Gila River Arena if all outstanding debts to the city and the management company for the arena were not paid. Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps sent a letter Wednesday informing the Coyotes they owed $1.3 million in taxes, including $250,000 to the city … The Vancouver Canucks hired Jim Rutherford as team president and interim general manager. Rutherford will lead the search for a permanent GM. Rutherford steps into the Canucks’ front office after the team fired GM Jim Benning and coach Travis Green on Sunday. Bruce Boudreau has taken over behind the bench on a two-year deal … Jujhar Khaira was released from the hospital Wednesday, one day after the Chicago Blackhawks forward was taken off the ice on a stretcher following a hit by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba at United Center. Khaira is in the NHL concussion protocol and was placed on injured reserve.

Advertisement

Baseball

Puig to play in KBO

Longtime major-league outfielder Yasiel Puig reached an agreement on a one-year contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization. Puig’s contract will be worth $1 million, Yonhap News’ Jeeho Yoo reports, which is the maximum amount allowed for a foreign-born player in their first season in KBO.

Advertisement

Soccer

Pelé remains in hospital

Brazilian soccer great Pelé said he will remain in a hospital in Sao Paulo “for a few days” to undergo new exams on his colon tumor. The 81-year-old was brought to the hospital this week for chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor found during routine exams at the end of August. Pelé was hospitalized for almost one month because of the surgery to remove it. Pelé said on Instagram he has been “having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment.” He added he had just finished the last session of 2021 … Villarreal clinched the final place in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Leicester failed to advance in the Europa League. Villarreal beat Atalanta, 3-2, in a game postponed from Wednesday because of heavy snow in northern Italy. Leicester faced a must-win game at Napoli to advance in the Europa League but lost, 3-2 … Sam Kerr took matters into her own hands — or rather her left shoulder — when a man holding a cellphone entered the field and held up play during a big Women’s Champions League match in London. The Chelsea striker walked near to the man as he was finally being ushered back off the field and then knocked him to the ground, to cheers from fans. The incident happened during Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Juventus at Kingsmeadow and Kerr was given a yellow card for her actions.

Advertisement

Pro basketball

WNBA expands schedule

The WNBA released its game schedule for the 2022 regular season, which will feature a record-high 36 games. The expanded regular season will tip off on May 6 an end Aug. 14, followed by the playoffs … Basketball fans hoping to buy something from Bill Russell’s memorabilia collection should expect some big-name competition. Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley say they’re interested in bidding on items that Russell — a civil rights icon and the most decorated champion in team sports history — is selling off. An online auction with 429 lots began last week and will culminate in a live event at the TD Garden on Friday.

Advertisement

Horse racing

Irish jockey suspended

Irish jockey Robbie Dunne was given an 18-month suspension after being found guilty of bullying and harassing female rider Bryony Frost in a disciplinary case that highlighted a weighing-room culture described as “not conducive to the development of modern-day race-riding.” Dunne was found in breach on four counts of conduct prejudicial to horse racing by an independent three-person disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority in London, which looked into evidence of his behavior toward Frost. Dunne was charged with seven breaches in total. The other three, of violent and threatening behavior, are yet to be considered. Three months of his 18-month ban are suspended.

Miscellany

Olympic swim champ in custody

Two-time Olympic swimming champion Yannick Agnel of France was arrested as part of an investigation into the rape of an underage girl, according to French media reports. Several news outlets, including L’Equipe sports daily, said the 29-year-old Agnel was placed in custody in Paris on Thursday morning. Agnel won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics, in the 200-meter freestyle and the 4x100 free relay. He retired in 2016 … Two-time major tennis champion Amelie Mauresmo was appointed tournament director of the French Open, replacing Guy Forget and becoming the first woman to hold the position … American Chris Plys qualified for the mixed doubles in curling event in the Beijing Olympics along with Vicky Persinger. Plys had already qualified for the men’s foursome competition.