In a roundabout way, Bruce Arena confirms he will coach the Revolution next season

Apparently, that was Arena’s way of confirming he will be coaching the Revolution next year. According to team sources, there did not seem any doubt about Arena’s status, since he has a year remaining on his contract. But the possibility of Arena making an early exit highlighted the Revolution’s dependence on him in recovering from a low point when they were last place in the standings three seasons ago.

Arena did not comment again until a week later, when he said: “I imagine I’ll be around. But who knows? I might get fired today.”

FOXBOROUGH — Following the Revolution’s playoff elimination, Bruce Arena said he planned to “think about” his future with the team. Arena made the remark at the close of a post-match press conference following a stunning playoff loss on penalty kicks to New York City FC Nov. 30, raising questions about his future.

The Revolution have qualified for the playoffs each year since Arena’s arrival, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals in 2020 and semifinals this year.

Since the season concluded, rather than contemplating retirement, Arena has been working to add reinforcements, planning pre-season training (depending on the CONCACAF Champions League draw Dec. 15), negotiating with out-of-contract players. Arena plans to spend the next month in Manhattan Beach, Calif., and Charlottesville, Va., but that doesn’t mean he will be taking much time off.

“Any vacations?” Arena said in an interview following the presentation of the league MVP award to Carles Gil on Tuesday. “There’s no such thing as a vacation when you’re a coach. I’ll be working from LA. I’ll be there for two weeks but I’ll be working.”

The Revolution started the 2019 season 2-8-2, and seemed headed for a fourth successive season without making it to the playoffs. Then, the Revolution recovered to go 1-0-2 under interim coach Mike Lapper, before Arena took over.

Under Arena, the Revolution have compiled a 38-15-23 regular-season record and are 3-2-1 in the playoffs. This year, the Revolution set a league points record with 73 (2.15 points per game); led the league in scoring with 65 goals (1.91 per game); and Arena tied the all-time coaching win record with 240. There seemed little chance Arena would hang it up on that note, and no chance he would be dismissed.

Other indications of Arena’s commitment to the Revolution are the signings of Gil, plus forward Gustavo Bou and defender Brandon Bye to contract extensions. On Tuesday, Arena provided a tribute to Gil during a press conference at Gillette Stadium.

“I remember before I came here at the beginning of 2019 he looked like he stood out like a sore thumb on a team that wasn’t in synch,” Arena said of Gil. “He looked like an interesting player and when we got a chance to work with him up close we obviously saw all the qualities he had. It took a season to put the pieces around him.

“He’s a real good person and those things are very important inside teams, when you have a lot of different personalities. He’s hard-working, honest, easy to get along with. Having those qualities is outstanding. You see primadonnas in any kind work — in sports you read about them all the time. We don’t have that problem because our leader sets an example every single day. When your best player sets the best example the rest follow.”

Arena then referred to the Patriots, saying: “Maybe it’s the stadium, because we all get in line and play as a team.”

The Revolution’s next game will be in mid-February in the Champions League. Other MLS teams set for the tournament are the Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders; the winner of the Canadian Championship (CF Montreal or Toronto FC); and the winner of Saturday’s MLS Cup final between NYCFC and the Portland Timbers.



