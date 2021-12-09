Bruins fight back in Vancouver, but fall in shootout to the Canucks

The point was solace, as was the performance. The Bruins (12-8-2) have games ahead of them with the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers — the two best teams in the Western Conference. A matchup against Vancouver, which just did the closest thing to a hockey hard reset by firing general manager Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green for Stan Smyl and Bruce Boudreau, could have easily been a pothole they overlooked.

In just their second shootout of the season, Jeremy Swayman (31 saves) turned away Elias Pettersson, but was beaten by both J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat. David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle could not answer against former Boston College goalie Thatcher Demko (35 saves).

Beginning their three-games-in-four-days western Canada trip with a dogfight, the Bruins dropped a 2-1 decision to the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout Wednesday at Rogers Arena.

When the Bruins last saw Vancouver on Nov. 28, they handed them a fourth straight loss. The Canucks have since won four of five, with Wednesday the second win in as many tries under Boudreau.

From what Bruins acting coach Joe Sacco saw on film, Boudreau has the Canucks playing faster and more aggressively.

“We always worry mostly about ourselves, but we’re constantly looking at the other team and seeing what they’re doing,” Sacco said. “We played them recently. Obviously they have a new coach. They’re going to have a certain amount of energy here tonight, I’m sure. That happens all the time when someone comes in new.”

The game went past the halfway point before a goal was scored. An interference call at the 14:27 mark of the second period on Brad Marchand, who received his traditional heavy booing from a crowd that remembers the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, set up a Canucks power play and Vancouver took advantage.

Brock Boeser tipped home a J.T. Miller wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 15:01, and once again, the Bruins had to play from behind in the third period.

Marchand, in his return following a three-game suspension for slew footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson in that Canucks visit, had four shots on goal and was aggressive, trying to make plays around the net.

“Obviously he’s one of our leaders, not only on the ice but off the ice,” Sacco said. “He brings so many things to our team. He plays in all situations — power play, penalty kill, four on four, three on three. He plays in every situation, so it’s obviously a big boost.”

The teams, after mustering only 33 shots combined in the first two periods, had 29 between them in the third. The lone goal came early, and tied the game for the visitors.

The Canucks committed two penalties within 76 seconds of the third — Juho Lammikko slashing David Pastrnak, and J.T. Miller interfering with Swayman. The equalizer came just nine seconds after the latter, at 4:51. Patrice Bergeron, who put five shots on goal through the first two periods with no luck, won the faceoff following the latter penalty, the puck eventually cycling to Pastrnak near the top of the left circle.

The captain tipped Pastrnak’s slap shot between Vancover defender Luke Schenn’s legs, and off Demko’s leg for his ninth of the season. That tied him with Marchand for the team lead, and was the last of the scoring until the shootout.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.