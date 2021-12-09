Celtics come up short in late rally vs. Clippers

The team would find out quickly, returning to the same court to face the Clippers on Wednesday, and the results were not especially encouraging. The Celtics crumbled during a sloppy and listless start, and although they made a spirited second-half rally from a 21-point deficit, the hole was simply too deep, as Los Angeles held on for a 114-111 win.

LOS ANGELES—After the Celtics’ uninspiring performance in their loss to the Lakers on Tuesday, head coach Ime Udoka said he was hopeful that it would be just a minor slip-up that did not erase their progress from the last few weeks.

Advertisement

The Celtics fell to 1-3 on this five-game Western Conference road trip, with a game remaining against the powerful Suns. Jayson Tatum had 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Celtics, who were undone by 23 turnovers. Brandon Boston Jr., whose previous career high was 13 points, came off the bench and scored 27 for Los Angeles.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown missed his fourth game in a row due to hamstring soreness, but the Clippers were without All-Star forward Paul George, who sat out because of an elbow contusion.

The Celtics trailed, 76-55, early in the third quarter, and up to that point had given little reason to believe a comeback was possible. But they surged back into the game behind their defense and the fast-breaks that resulted from it, pulling as close as 79-75 when Tatum broke free for a fast-break dunk to cap an 20-3 run.

The Clippers steadied themselves and took a seemingly commanding 108-97 lead when Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the fourth. But Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson answered with 3-pointers that pulled Boston within five with 1:42 left.

After the Celtics regained possession with a successful challenge on an out-of-bounds call, Tatum grabbed his own miss inside and scored, making it 108-105. At the other end of the floor, former Celtic Marcus Morris calmly hit a 3-pointer from the left arc with 43.5 seconds to play.

Advertisement

Tatum hit a pair of free throws, and then Smart came up with a steal that led to a Tatum dunk with 20 seconds remaining. Reggie Jackson was fouled with 12.8 seconds left and made just one of two free throws, giving Boston a chance.

Morris intentionally fouled Tatum, who hit both free throws with 9.3 seconds to play. Both teams were out of timeouts, so the Celtics tried for several backcourt traps instead of fouling instantly. But they didn’t get the steal, and by the time they fouled Ivica Zubac, just 1.6 seconds remained. He hit both free throws and it appeared that Tatum’s 35-foot heave came after the final buzzer.

Observations from the game:

▪ Tatum has been at his best when attacking the rim, and he started this game with a strong drive to the hoop. But he had his attempt swatted away by Clippers big man Ivica Zubac and then took just one more two-point attempt during the rest of the half. Tatum did not seem engaged in the game in the first half.

He committed several careless turnovers, and on one second-quarter Eric Bledsoe 3-pointer from the right corner, Tatum hardly raised his hand to contest the shot. He had four first-half turnovers and no assists. Tatum played just 15 minutes before the break. That could have been due to Boston playing its second game in as many nights, but it also might have been related to his play.

Advertisement

At the start of the third quarter Tatum picked up a technical foul when he thought a foul should have been called on his 3-point attempt. But he ignited Boston’s comeback later in the third with several powerful drives.

▪ The rest of the team did not exactly appear locked in during the first half, either. The team committed 13 turnovers, eight of which came during a grisly second quarter in which they were outscored, 39-23.

▪ The Celtics actually held a 28-24 lead after the first quarter, thanks in large part to some strong bench contributions. Boston’s reserves scored 14 points and Romeo Langford showed some toughness. On one play he missed inside but outmuscled two Clippers players for the offensive rebound and converted a three-point play.

▪ Rookie Brandon Boston Jr. had some words for Boston’s bench after hitting a 3-pointer right in front of it early in the second quarter. Soon afterward, he scored inside and chirped some more, this time drawing a technical foul. But the Celtics had no answer for his intensity level. Boston attacked inside again and then added a pair of 3-pointers. And his most crushing dagger came on a scattered possession before the second-quarter buzzer, when he heaved in a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Boston’s career-high entering the night was 13 points, and he scored 18 in the second quarter alone.

Advertisement

▪ That late 3-pointer was lucky, but it also could have been avoided. Horford fired up a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to give Boston a two-for-one chance, and things spiraled after that. Grant Williams committed an over-the-back foul, resulting in two free throws and the Clippers’ own two-for-one. And Boston took care of the rest.

Williams committed a similarly unforgivable foul late in the third quarter, in the midst of Boston’s comeback. The Celtics had quickly sliced a 21-point deficit to 5 and they had the ball with a chance to inch closer. But Williams turned the ball over and fouled to stop a fast-break, but the Celtics were over the limit, resulting in free throws.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.