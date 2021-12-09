Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: ‘We’re going to win this game’

“We’re comfortable with who we are and where we are,” McCarthy said. “I’m excited about what’s in front of us. We’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that.”

At the end of a long answer about the Dallas offense Thursday going into Sunday's visit to Washington, McCarthy lit up social media by saying the Cowboys would win the game.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy didn’t waste any time making his presence felt on his first day back with the team after a 10-day absence because of a positive COVID-19 test.

As expected, Washington players were asked to respond after practice.

“The only guarantee in this world is death and taxes,” defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was happy to hear such strong words from his coach.

“It doesn’t put us in a bad spot,” Prescott said. “I don’t think he said anything different than everyone in this building's thoughts. Now we got to make sure we’re accountable for our words.”

McCarthy tested positive between the Dallas loss to Las Vegas on Thanksgiving and a win at New Orleans a week later. The Saints game was the first time in 15 seasons as a head coach that McCarthy missed a game.

Packers receiver Cobb ruled out Sunday

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has a core injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday and could keep him out for much longer.

“Cobby’s going to be out for a while,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He had a pretty significant injury.”

The NFC North-leading Packers host the Bears Sunday night.

The 31-year-old has caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns this season. That marked Cobb’s highest season total for touchdown receptions since having six for Green Bay in 2015.

Privacy laws invoked in Ruggs case

Prosecutors are entitled to blood test results in their felony drunk-driving case against former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, but they can’t ask doctors to tell what Ruggs said about the fiery fatal crash or his injuries, a Las Vegas judge said.

Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Robert Walsh told attorneys for Ruggs and Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, Ruggs’s girlfriend, that he’ll issue a written order in their bid to invoke Nevada privacy laws and limit information that prosecutors receive.

“The blood test results will be released, in addition to the authentication of the medical records,” Walsh said. “Nothing to do with conversations or treatment as to any patient-doctor relationship.”

Kilgo-Washington’s attorney, Peter Christiansen, said his client is alleged to have been a victim in the case and the state isn’t legally entitled to any of her medical records.

Neither Ruggs nor Kilgo-Washington had to appear in court for the brief hearing, during which the judge also pushed back from next week to March 10 the date of a preliminary hearing of evidence in the case.

Ruggs, a 22-year-old former first-round draft pick, is accused of driving 156 miles per hour in a residential area with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16 percent — twice the legal limit in Nevada — before his Chevrolet Corvette fatally slammed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle early Nov. 2.

Titans claim linebacker Cunningham

The Titans claimed inside linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers from the Texans, a move they hope will bolster their injury-riddled group.

Cunningham, 27, was released by the Texans (2-10) Wednesday after being late to and missing meetings this season.

Cunningham, who played at Vanderbilt in Nashville, has familiarity with the Titans’ defense, having played for coach Mike Vrabel when Vrabel was the Texans linebackers coach and later defensive coordinator. Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen was also on the Texans staff before joining the Tennessee.

Starting inside linebackers David Long and Rashaan Evans have missed multiple weeks with injuries, though Evans has practiced the past two days. The team also placed rookie inside linebacker Monty Rice on injured reserve last week with an ankle injury.

COVID hitting Browns

The Browns could be missing two more key players for Sunday’s vital matchup against the Ravens.

Cleveland placed starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve-COVID-19 list, making it unlikely they’ll be able to play.

Earlier this week, the Browns put tight end David Njoku, who leads the team in yards receiving, on the COVID-19 list.

Walker is the team’s leading tackler and has been a steadying presence in his first season with the Browns.