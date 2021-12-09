Defensive back Myles Bryant is the Patriots’ latest success story with an undrafted player

But the game would come down to a single play: fourth and 14 from the 18-yard line.

Despite playing against the blustery wind, Buffalo strung together a potential winning drive, highlighted by a spectacular 26-yard reception by star wide receiver Stefon Diggs and a 17-yard gain by running back Devin Singletary.

Trailing by 4 in the final minutes of Monday night’s AFC East showdown, the Bills charged down the field into Patriots territory.

Quarterback Josh Allen took the snap and was forced to make a quick throw, thanks to pressure from Devin McCourty. The pass, however, never reached its intended receiver. Second-year safety Myles Bryant kept his eyes on Allen, peeled off his man, and batted the ball down before Gabriel Davis could attempt to make a catch.

Game over.

“I knew he had to get the ball out quick,” Bryant said after New England’s 14-10 victory. “I think I should have picked it. It would have put the game away a lot quicker, but I was glad we were able to make a play and we were able to get a win.”

The pass breakup marked Bryant’s 54th snap of the game. He was on the field for 93 percent of the defense’s snaps Monday, his most all season. With starting safety Kyle Dugger on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Bryant fared well in his additional playing time, proving, on a national stage, that he can compete.

“The opportunity to go out there in prime time and showcase what we are as a team is exciting,” he said. “We’ve been playing this game since we were 5 or 6 years old. We just understand there might be bigger lights, but, at the end of the day, it’s still football.”

For Bryant, that’s exactly the case.

After signing with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2020, he has earned not only a spot on the 53-man roster but also meaningful playing time. His performance has come as no surprise to those who have been watching.

An early play-caller

Growing up in Pasadena, Calif., Bryant gained early exposure to football because multiple family members, including his father, Joel, had played the sport. He also gained early access to game film because a friend of the family’s worked for then-Southern Cal coach Pete Carroll and would share VHS tapes of old game film with Joel.

“Myles would, as a 3- or 4-year-old, pop those in and spend hours watching them,” Joel said. “You wonder, ‘What is he looking at?’ ”

Something apparently started to click.

When Joel coached his son on the Pasadena Trojans Pop Warner team, Bryant would sometimes be the one who called the plays. Even at 10 and 11 years old, he identified soft spots in the defense and passed along corresponding offensive plays to the assistant coach, Doug Ross.

“Myles would often tell Doug to tell me which play to run,” Joel recalled. “He wouldn’t call me dad. He would say, ‘Tell Coach to run this play.’

“Because Myles was on the field, he could see certain opportunities. But, for some reason, he didn’t want to tell me. So he would tell Doug, and Doug would tell me which play to run. Myles would essentially call the play because he could see something that we couldn’t.”

Advertisement

Bryant celebrated after sacking Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in Week 7. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

As Bryant made his way through middle and high school, Joel saw him really putting in the effort to hone his craft. So did his other coaches.

Angelo Williams, one of the assistant coaches at Loyola High School, called Bryant “religious about his work ethic.” He was often the first player on the field for practice and the last to leave. Whether he teamed up with a teammate for one-on-one drills or he just wanted to stick around to refine his footwork, Bryant always logged extra time.

“Everybody’s leaving, there he is,” Williams said. “He’s staying there.”

Waking up early was never a problem. Setting up time to log extra sessions with a trainer was always a priority. Even as a teenager, Bryant maintained a businesslike approach.

“Every time we trained together, he didn’t really say anything,” said defensive back trainer Jerry Phillips, who ramped up his work with Bryant in his sophomore year. “He’d come train, we’d get our work in, and then he’d leave. Come train, get our work in, and leave.

“So, finally, I asked his dad, I was like, ‘Man, does he talk?’ And he’s like, ‘No, he doesn’t say much.’

“Because I didn’t know if he liked what we were doing. But he kept coming back, so there was something he liked.”

Bryant definitely was a fan of the training. He regularly called Phillips asking to schedule workouts. When players expressed interest in working with Phillips, the coach would give them one rule: “I’m not going to call you. You call me if you want to do it. [Bryant] called constantly.”

Advertisement

While the reserved Bryant often kept to himself, his actions and approach spoke for themselves. He worked with a determination that scared his father.

When Bryant was 17, Joel stumbled across a letter his son had penned. There was one line in particular that stood out: “If I get in a fight with a bear, you better pray for the bear,” a quote Bryant attributed to one of his idols, late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (no relation).

“He has that type of mind-set,” Joel said. “You just sit back and say, ‘Damn.’ He’s always in attack mode.”

Impressive versatility

Bryant played everywhere in high school, taking snaps at wide receiver, defensive back, punt returner, wildcat quarterback, and even outside linebacker.

“Myles did everything,” said Rick Pedroarias, one of Loyola’s assistant coaches.

Bryant first played on the freshman team. He moved up to varsity his sophomore year, and played in spots on offense and defense but primarily contributed on special teams. His junior and senior years, he emerged as a factor in several ways.

“He would mix it up with the big guys,” Pedroarias said. “He had no problem sticking his nose in a run play when the lineman was coming. He was adept enough and quick enough and athletic enough to cover into the passing game.

“On offense, he could obviously catch the ball well and run after it, but he could also read holes when he was a wildcat quarterback, run well, and hand the ball off when we needed to. He could do a lot of things. That versatility is a big thing in modern football, but he kind of took it to another level for us.”

Advertisement

Bryant has always dived head-first into practice as he strove to refine his game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

There were rare lapses. Once Bryant caught a pass with an open field ahead to the end zone, but he didn’t end up scoring.

“We’re thinking, ‘OK, he can walk in and get this touchdown,’ ” Williams recalled. “Nope, he got run down and everything. Because he started taking it easy. It was a moment like that that taught him never to take a moment off.”

Largely, though, Bryant was the name that kept coming up in the coaches’ meetings, because they wanted to generate as many ways as possible to keep him on the field. Bryant was named a team captain his senior year and finished with 68 tackles as well as 28 catches for 406 yards. Loyola went 9-2 and was ranked No. 17 in the state.

Bryant also was a member of Loyola’s track and field team, competing in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and long jump.

“Myles was never the fastest guy,” Williams said. “But he knew how to not waste movement on the football field. There was very little, if any, wasted movement especially by the time he was a senior.”

No matter where Bryant was on the field, his football IQ shined. Pedroarias described Bryant’s playing style at defensive back as “intelligently aggressive.”

“He knew what to do on every play,” Pedroarias said. “Therefore, he could go 100 percent and not be out of position. I don’t ever recall seeing him out of position.”

Pedroarias remembers the first time the coaching staff put the 5-foot-9-inch Bryant at linebacker in practice. The idea was to have Bryant line up outside the box so he could assist in the passing game. As it turned out, he was capable of keeping up with the bigger linemen as well.

“This guy is one of the smallest guys out there, and we’ve got him playing linebacker and he’s holding his own,” Pedroarias said. “He was there initially to be a hybrid, help with the run if needed, and mostly be able to get out of the linebacker position and cover. But then you saw, ‘Oh, this guy can actually play linebacker.’ ”

The focus is always there

While Bryant’s smaller stature was considered a knock by many at the next level, his versatility, intelligence, and work ethic continued to earn him opportunities.

After high school, Bryant walked on to Washington’s football team, then earned a scholarship and became a starter his sophomore year. In four seasons, he registered 177 tackles, including 12 for a loss, with 4.5 sacks, 15 passes defensed, and 4 interceptions.

After college, Bryant once again went overlooked, getting passed over in the NFL draft before signing with the Patriots.

“His story has kind of been repetitive,” Williams said.

Through the downs, Bryant remained focused.

“Even when he wasn’t drafted, he continued to work,” Phillips said. “It wasn’t like, ‘Man, I didn’t get this, I didn’t get that, so I’m not going to really deal with this.’ It wasn’t like he was going to wait around until something happened and then start putting in the work. No, he stayed the course.”

Bryant has never been shy about getting physical with bigger opponents. Bryan M. Bennett/Getty

Bryant joins a growing list of undrafted players in New England’s secondary that includes Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson, and Adrian Phillips.

“All that’s up to them,” said coach Bill Belichick. “Guys who earn roster spots, earn playing time, earn it. It’s not anything we can just give away. All those guys have done it.”

Since arriving in New England, Bryant has carried many of the same qualities from his youth.

“He comes to work every day with a goal in mind to get better,” safeties coach Brian Belichick said. “He embraces the challenge every day of getting better. He sets his mind to it, and works hard before practice and after practice to get it done.

“That’s really been the key to his success, I would say. With that comes the ability to play multiple positions because he knows the ins and outs of the position. That’s been a great asset to us.”

Whatever the future holds for Bryant, one thing is for certain: He’ll always be willing to put in the work.

“He knows there’s never an end to this destination,” Joel said.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.