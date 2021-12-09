Ego and drama are gone from Patriots locker room, but the winning has remained

Bourne popped into the middle of the team huddle, and Belichick gave him a big hug, then a stiff-arm — an inside joke between them. The rest of the team erupted in cheers.

Bill Belichick was giving his postgame speech in the locker room moments after the recent win over the Titans when he turned his attention to Kendrick Bourne, whose 41-yard touchdown reception had changed the game’s momentum.

The Patriots sure have been in a good mood over the last month. Of course, it’s a lot easier to love your teammate, and to listen to your coaches, when you’re winning seven games in a row and ascending into the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Advertisement

But winning doesn’t always beget this much joy. Remember the 2019 season, when the Patriots began 8-0 but Tom Brady was the “most miserable 8-0 quarterback in the NFL”?

This year’s team, 9-4 entering this weekend’s bye, has no such frustrations.

“I can’t talk enough about how close this group is, the love that we have for one another,” running back Damien Harris said recently. “When [Jakobi Meyers] scored his first touchdown, you saw it. Everybody was on the [field]. The sideline was completely empty — I mean, completely empty. I think that play kind of embodies the spirit of this team.”

It’s ironic, because the most recent Patriots championship teams ultimately split up because some of the key players weren’t having fun anymore. Rob Gronkowski cried at a post-retirement press conference when recalling the pain and grind of his final seasons in Foxborough. Gisele Bundchen famously said that Brady didn’t feel “appreciated.” When Danny Amendola left the Patriots in free agency, Gronk encouraged him on Instagram to “Be FREE, Be HAPPY.”

Advertisement

In Tampa, Brady and Gronk finally can do things their own way and not work in such a demanding environment. Winning the Super Bowl in 2020 was proof enough that the Brady Way works.

Yet in 2021, the Patriots are having more fun than perhaps any other team in the league. Since when does Belichick call one of his players “my man”?

Consider this just an observation, not a criticism of Brady. But with the superstar quarterback gone, the pressure and drama have been relieved considerably around Foxborough. The days of Brady, Gronk, and Julian Edelman are in the past.

Even Bill Belichick was smiling after Monday's win. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

This year’s team is led by a host of newer, lesser-known faces, like Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry, and Bourne, who had nothing to do with the drama — both good and bad — of the past several years.

“We’ve got a lot of young players — and new [players], I would say — that really have added some energy,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “They’re fun to coach, they’re fun to be around.

“I really like the vibe in our room. For coaches, it makes our days that are normally long, it makes them fly by, cause you’re having a lot of fun.”

With all the new faces, and all the winning, managing the egos also seems to have gotten easier for Belichick. After Monday’s game, in which he didn’t make a catch and played only 15 snaps, Bourne tweeted, “I care about WINS! not fantasy points!”

Advertisement

This team also has a rookie quarterback who just seems happy to have landed in the perfect situation.

When the Patriots beat the Bills by throwing three passes and calling 46 runs, Jones’s reaction was, “I’m just trying to win. It was good that we scored more than the other team.”

Jones took a good-natured ribbing from Judon, who praised “everybody besides Mac” on the Patriots offense.

“He really ain’t do nothing besides hand the ball off,” Judon quipped.

Jones’s teammates have noticed how positive he has been and how he has accepted whatever his coaches and team have asked of him.

“That’s the one position in this league where egos and things like that play a factor, and for him it hasn’t,” McCourty said recently on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

McCourty added after Monday’s win, “That’s why I love playing here. This team isn’t about one person, it isn’t about egos. It’s about winning.”

Even Belichick is having fun. After beating the Bills in near-hurricane conditions, Belichick broke out in a huge grin in the locker room and told his team, “That’s why we practice in this [expletive]!”

Perhaps another reason the vibe is so good is that, unlike the Patriots of the last decade, this year’s team had no real expectations. Many observers expected them to improve and get back to the playoffs after they spent a record amount of guaranteed money in free agency. But few, if anyone, had them being the AFC’s No. 1 seed in mid-December and one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

The fact that the Patriots are 9-4 after starting 2-4 also has made the journey sweeter.

“I think our group is really close this year,” said team captain Matthew Slater, now in his 14th season. “We enjoy being around one another. I really am having a lot of fun being a part of this group.”

“Is it because of the way the season started and how we’ve endured through that? Potentially. Is it a mixture of the personalities and the character of men in that locker room? But it’s been fantastic to see this group come together and to see where we are now, and I hope we continue to grow, and we’ll see what lies ahead.”

The ego is gone from the Patriots locker room. So is a lot of the drama. But the winning has remained.

“There’s just something about this team,” said Henry, a six-year NFL veteran playing his first season in New England. “There’s just such an unselfish attitude. No one really cares who makes the plays, as long as we win.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.