Lessons learned from two tough losses have served the Patriots well

“We don’t really do moral victories,” Jones insisted. “Those are always forgotten. You just kind of have to take it for what it’s worth and move on.”

It is an attitude as much a part of the mythical Patriot Way as anything the players do on the field, as important as the mantra rookie quarterback Mac Jones echoed earlier this season.

The talk of the Patriots is all about seven straight wins, all about momentum and moving forward, about rising once again to the top of the AFC and looking ahead to make sure they stay there, about turning the page toward the next big challenge.

Advertisement

Jones said that after the Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers, when the team’s record dropped to 1-3. Two weeks later, when an overtime loss to the Cowboys sank the Patriots to 2-4 (with all four losses at home), Jones was similarly frustrated. But this time, he seemed to allow some margin for the dreaded “moral victory.”

Turns out there was plenty of good in two of the most excruciating losses of the season.

“We did fight hard,” Jones said after losing to Dallas. “When you look at the big picture, you never want to say you’re close, and it’s hard to do that, but the games that we’ve lost we’ve been two or three plays away. I guess it’s just how the NFL works, and I’m learning that the hard way.”

As the Patriots head into their bye and before they head off to Indianapolis for the next biggest game on the schedule, Jones’s words reveal why it is worthwhile to take a look back at those two losses. Not to rub salt in any wounds, but to realize just how important those two games were in setting up this turnaround. Closer inspection of the reaction after both games reveals plenty of hints that this team saw a winning streak coming.

Advertisement

Start with receiver Kendrick Bourne, whose description of what coach Bill Belichick told the team after the Dallas loss sounds prophetic.

“The last few weeks, we’ve been having close games, and we are still trying to find ourselves,” Bourne recalled. “He said it was a tough loss, we fought hard and fought to the end. It’s just all about our mind-set. Are we going to come in here tomorrow with a positive attitude for the future or are we going to come in here and fold?

“We all have to look at ourselves in the mirror and see what we have to do to fix it. We had a good start and just didn’t finish well. It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.”

Merriam-Webster defines a moral victory as “the achievement of something that is important and good,” or “a defeat that can be interpreted as a victory.” The second look at those two close defeats — 19-17 at the hands of friend-turned-foe Tom Brady and 35-29 in overtime to fellow NFC heavyweight Dallas — clearly taught the Patriots lessons that were important and good, lessons they’ve taken into their subsequent seven straight wins.

It starts with turnovers. Through their first six games, the Patriots had given the ball away 11 times, including two interceptions against Dallas (one returned for a touchdown) and a fumble against Tampa Bay; they had eight takeaways to that point. Heading into the bye, they’ve moved up to third in the NFL in turnover differential, giving the ball away only five times in the seven games since, against 18 takeaways. They all but told us what they had to do.

Advertisement

This was Jones after the Bucs loss: “I think we moved in the right direction. You know, we made plays and played hard the whole game and I turned the ball over. That’s one of the problems, you know, turnovers can kill you, and you know if you turn the ball over — ff you don’t turn the ball over, you have a 90-something percent chance to win.

“It’s just statistics, but I have thought we moved the ball, passing well, and the run game needs to improve and we’ll come up with ways to do that. I thought everyone fought really hard. It sucks we lost but yeah, look at it, like you said, that we’re making some progress.”

Others felt the same:

“We had our chances. We just fell a little bit short.” — Belichick after the Tampa game.

“We just came up a little bit short. I thought that we went toe to toe with them for 60 minutes and we just couldn’t … they just made a few more plays than we did, so give them credit for that. We’ll move on.” — Belichick after the Dallas loss.

Advertisement

“Games like this, that come down to the wire early in the season, don’t help us on the back end, so games like this are a hard loss. Everything that we did out there today is something we can stand on and improve on for the future.” — linebacker Matt Judon after the Bucs game.

“You can learn a lot from things. We’ve just got to keep moving forward. There was some good in the game. There’s obviously not enough good to win the game so we’ve just got to move on and go back to work.” — center David Andrews, after Dallas.

And so has it gone, back to work and back to their winning ways. Though it sure felt like the arrow was pointing decidedly down when they fell to 2-4, when it still seemed as if the defensive players barely knew each other, the offensive line was similarly disjointed, and Jones was still trying to prove he could avoid the big mistakes, a second look tells a different story.

Sometimes, there is such a thing as a moral victory, and sometimes, a look back can reveal the way forward.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.