Maddie Oliver sparks Norwell girls’ basketball to season-opening win vs. Dighton-Rehoboth

Junior forward and returning Globe All-Scholastic Grace Oliver scored 12 points, but her minutes were limited as she recovers from a flu. Her sister, freshman forward Maddie Oliver took on the extra responsibility, leading the team with 19 points.

The Clippers opened their season with a convincing 58-34 nonleague win Thursday at home over Dighton-Rehoboth, picking up where they left off after going 16-1 in 2020-21.

The Norwell girls’ basketball team has felt a bit under the weather recently, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at final result on the scoreboard.

“Because of her skill set [and] really being able to play everywhere, we’ve talked a lot about just taking what the defense gives you,” said Norwell coach Matt Marani. “And honestly, she did just that tonight.”

Maddie Oliver consistently found the pockets in the Falcons’ zone defense and thrived as the opposition focused on her older sister, Grace, and junior guard Chloe Richardson.

Marani was impressed by her poise. “I just felt like [Maddie] played a very smart game of basketball,” he said.

Richardson and freshman guard Reagan Dowd added 9 points apiece.

It wasn’t the cleanest performance, Marani said, and the team is still piecing together its identity in the early stages.

“I thought Dighton-Rehoboth did a really nice job shooting from the perimeter to keep themselves in the game throughout,” he said. “I think the score at the end is a little misleading, but I think we grinded out possessions. I think our length and our speed helped us.”

After a modified 2020-21 season, which included scarce nonleague play and no state playoffs, Marani says it’s difficult to get a grasp of the basketball landscape right now. What he does know is that his team has the talent to make some noise.

“It’s an exciting bunch,” he said. “They work very hard and the team’s pretty deep. So we’re looking forward to it.”

North Quincy 43, Carver 32 — Sophomores Orlagh Gormley (17 points) and Ava Bryan (10 points) led the way as the Raiders opened their season with a road win.

Rockport 37, Gloucester 31 — Senior forward Kylie Schrock accounted for 27 of the 37 points for the Vikings, and also grabbed 15 rebounds, as her team scored six unanswered points in the final minute to earn a season-opening win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 41, Holbrook 36 — Ellery Campbell (19 points) and Alex Collins (12 points) spearheaded a season-opening road victory for the Vikings.

St. John Paul II 46, Cape Cod Academy 44 — Maggie Crofford sank the winning basket with 4.6 seconds remaining to lift the Lions to victory in their season opener. She finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in the Cape & Islands win, and Olivia Marchand added 15 points.

Girls’ hockey

Archbishop Williams 6, Weymouth 2 — Junior Grace Mottau scored two goals for the Bishops (1-0), as coach Doug Nolan earned his first win with the team.

Cape Cod 4, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Gabby Bassett scored a pair of goals for the Furies (1-0-0) in the season-opening Cape & Islands triumph.

Boys’ hockey

Sandwich 5, Nantucket 1 — Jack Connolly and Christopher Cardillo each scored a pair of goals for the Blue Knights (1-0-0), who took their Cape & Islands season opener.

Correspondents Oliver Glass and AJ Traub contributed to this report.