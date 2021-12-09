Northeastern men’s hockey hits the holiday break on a high note

A dip in the Hockey East standings would have been understandable, but Northeastern didn’t just maintain, it thrived, beating RPI twice as part of a 10-1-1 stretch to improve to 13-4-1 overall and 7-3-1 in league play. The team enters the break for exams and the holidays ranked 13th. When the Huskies return to action Jan. 7 for a pair of games against Long Island, they are expected to be at full strength.

Things were looking grim for the Northeastern men’s hockey team as the first half of the season was coming to a close. Injuries had knocked out four forwards, then the flu further depleted the ranks for a weekend series with RPI.

“I credit our depth, for the guys that went in, whether they played 2-3 minutes, or eight minutes,” said coach Jerry Keefe. “They gave us what we needed them to give us to find ways to keep winning here. The guys that are out of the lineup, they’re good hockey players, and they’ll bring some offense. We’re excited to get those guys back.”

Milton native Aidan McDonough leads the league with 13 goals, but was assessed a game misconduct in the first period of last week’s game at Providence. Northeastern still managed to prevail, 2-0, then capped off the sweep at home the next night, 4-1. Sophomore Gunnarwolfe Fontaine had a goal each night, including the game-winner in the opener.

“We feel really confident in that room. We have a lot of character,” said Fontaine. “It’s not like we’re outscoring a bunch of teams. We’re blocking shots. We’re doing the little things to win.”

Goalie Devon Levi has started every game, leading the nation with a .955 save percentage. His 1.33 goals-against average is good for third overall. He’s also getting support in front of him. In Saturday night’s win over Providence, Northeastern managed to block 19 shots.

“It’s unbelievable, just being back there and watching from behind, it gives me motivation to make saves for them,” said Levi, who had 34 saves in the win.

““I think as a team we’re doing things for each other. That’s the best way to approach the game, when everyone’s bought in and everyone wants to do it for the guy next to you. That’s how you win. That’s how you build culture.”

UMass hanging tough

UMass (9-4-2) had injury issues of its own the last few weeks, but still managed to enter the break in first place in Hockey East, 1 point ahead of Northeastern, and ranked 12th nationally.

“We’ve been playing shorthanded for a while now, but we continue to scratch and claw,” said coach Greg Carvel. “We don’t win every game, but we’re in every game.”

Freshman Scott Murrow had a highlight-reel goal against UMass Lowell last weekend, starting on the left side and circling behind the net to the right, weaving through the River Hawks before flipping the puck into the net.

“I couldn’t do that,” Carvel said. “I couldn’t imagine doing that. I couldn’t even do it in a video game.

“Scotty has an unbelievable ability to use his edges and separate in the offensive zone. His hands are great, and his hockey sense is terrific. I think he keeps finding more and more what he’s capable of doing and he’s gaining confidence.”

They meet again

Neither team may be ranked at the moment, but that won’t detract from the rivalry when Boston University (6-9-2) hosts Boston College (8-5-2) for the 285th meeting between the teams Friday night at Agganis Arena. It will be their first meeting in front of fans since February 2020.

BC is back in action after an 18-day layoff because of COVID-19 protocols, having defeated Brown Tuesday night, 5-2. Coach Jerry York traveled to Denver Thursday to be inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame, but didn’t plan to stay long, returning that night to prepare for the Terriers.

BU is coming off a weekend sweep of UNH, with Case McCarthy named Hockey East Defender of the Week after he recorded three assists over the weekend. The junior set up both goals in the 2-1 overtime win at UNH Saturday night.

Both BC and BU find themselves in the middle of the Hockey East pack.

“Points are at stake, so we’re definitely focused on that,” said BU coach Albie O’Connell. “But I think the biggest thing for us is, we’ve got to focus on ourselves, just continue to try to get better. Whatever foe we’re playing, we’re just trying to play a really good game in all three zones, on faceoffs, and just make sure the little things in the game are there.”

The Terriers will honor their 1970-71 and 1971-72 national championship teams during the first intermission.

Hot goaltender

Bentley entered the break on a five-game winning streak to improve to 10-7 and move into first place in the Atlantic Hockey Association. Evan DeBrouwer took the conference’s Goalie of the Week award for the second straight time and is 5-0-0 with a .961 save percentage and a 1.20 goals-against average during the streak.

