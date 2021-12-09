fb-pixel Skip to main content
Men's college basketball: Rutgers 70, Purdue 68

Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue on buzzer-beater from near half court

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated December 9, 2021, 7 minutes ago
Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (30 points) hit the winning shot against Purdue.
Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (30 points) hit the winning shot against Purdue.Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

Ron Harper Jr. hit a buzzer-beater from just inside half court, and Rutgers shocked Purdue in its first-ever game as the nation’s No. 1 team, winning, 70-68, on Thursday night.

Harper finished with 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, a do-it-all performance that concluded with the most stunning shot of the young college hoops season. Rutgers (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten) beat the top-ranked team for the first time in program history.

Purdue had gone ahead, 68-67, on a layup by Trevion Williams with four seconds left. With no timeouts, Rutgers inbounded the ball to Harper, who dribbled across the half-court line and let it fly from the big “R” logo. The ball went through as time expired and Rutgers fans stormed the court.

Advertisement

Williams scored 21 points off the bench for Purdue (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which was a unanimous No. 1 in this week’s AP Top 25, the program’s first time atop the poll. Its stay will be brief.

The lead changed hands three times in the final 13.1 seconds. Harper hit a turnaround jumper to put Rutgers ahead 67-66, its first lead since early in the second half.


Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video