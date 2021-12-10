fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

The grift that keeps on grifting: Series based on Patricia Highsmith’s ‘Ripley’ novels heading to Showtime

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated December 10, 2021, 10 minutes ago
Andrew Scott (pictured in 2019) will play Tom Ripley in the eight-episode first season.
Andrew Scott (pictured in 2019) will play Tom Ripley in the eight-episode first season.Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/file

Showtime is putting together a series based on Patricia Highsmith’s “Ripley” novels, and it sounds more and more promising as each new cast member gets added to the production. The entire eight-episode first season is going to be written and directed by Oscar winner Steven Zaillian, whose resume includes “The Night Of,” “Moneyball,” and “Schindler’s List,” and it will run on Showtime.

Andrew Scott, the priest in season 2 of “Fleabag” and Moriarty on “Sherlock,”  is going to star as Tom Ripley, grifting his way through the early 1960s. Dakota Fanning will star opposite him, as Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy. In the 1999 Anthony Minghella movie, those roles were played by Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow. Also in the Showtime cast: Johnny Flynn and Eliot Sumner (daughter of Sting and Trudie Styler).

There have been a number of Highsmith adaptations over the years, including Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train” in 1951, Rene Clement’s gorgeously filmed “Purple Noon” in 1960, and Todd Haynes’s “Carol” in 2015.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

