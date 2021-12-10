R.E.M., Coltrane, Buena Vista Social Club, and more: 10 of the best reissues, box sets, and archival releases of 2021

R.E.M.’s last album before Bill Berry hung up his drumsticks has always been an uneasy mixed bag, crossing the arena snarl of “Monster” with the moody gloom of “Automatic for the People,” and not always successfully. But in a way, that makes it the most interesting album the original foursome released, a snapshot of a band unknowingly reaching the end of at least one era. “New Adventures” was recorded during soundchecks and the like, which makes the second disc of extras — live tracks, outtakes, tribute-album covers, etc. — essentially an alternate version of the album, pulsing with a new energy. (Marc Hirsh)

Advertisement

Impulse!

John Coltrane, “A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle” (Impulse!)

What’s left to say about “A Love Supreme,” John Coltrane’s devotional suite and, in its iconic studio recording, one of the greatest moments in American music? Plenty, thanks to the surprise discovery of this recording made during a run at Seattle’s Penthouse club in 1965. No one knows why Coltrane called “A Love Supreme” that night — perhaps to hear how it would sound with three additional musicians (including saxophonist Pharoah Sanders) joining his classic quartet. They take the piece far beyond its previous dimensions, the horn players screeching and wailing, drummer Elvin Jones clattering away magnificently. While it will never replace the studio version’s flawless intuition and balance, this recording, almost lost to history, shows just how much yearning, expressive intensity the piece could accommodate. (David Weininger)

Apple

The Beatles, “Let It Be: 50th Anniversary Edition” (Apple)

After immersing yourself in Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back,” why not dive deep into the album the documentary chronicles? The band’s final studio release has gotten decades of guff for being loose and shaggy when that’s its very charm, the lads casually messing around minus the weight of being “the Beatles.” The bonuses include nothing quite so earthshaking as the sight of Paul McCartney spontaneously willing “Get Back” into existence from the chaos of the void, but two discs of outtakes plus the unfussed-with “Get Back” iteration of the record (assembled before Phil Spector’s occasionally heavy-handed production overlays) help rehabilitate an unfairly maligned album’s reputation. (Marc Hirsh)

Advertisement

World Circuit

Buena Vista Social Club, “Buena Vista Social Club 25th Anniversary Edition” (World Circuit)

Buena Vista Social Club “rescued the music of my country and many of its great interpreters from the shadows.” So says Juan de Marcos González, the Cuban musician who was one of the prime forces behind a recording project with serendipitous origins that went on to become an unexpected global phenomenon. Twenty-five years later, this anniversary edition of the album brings remastered versions of the original songs along with several alternate takes and a bevy of previously unreleased songs from the sessions. Some of the musicians that the record brought to the world’s attention — Ibrahim Ferrer, Compay Segundo, Rubén González — are no longer with us, but the music they made during those seven days in March 1996 is timeless. (Stuart Munro)

BMG

Motörhead, “Everything Louder Forever” (BMG)

If there’s one adjective that best describes Motörhead, it’s not “fast,” “loud,” “heavy,” or even “whiskey-soaked-cigarette-butt-and-flaming-gravel-throated”; it’s “relentless.” Pacing? Variety? Who needs it? Lemmy Kilmister and his cronies just wanted to wear the listener down, so the 2½ straight hours of pulverizing attack that make up “Everything Louder Forever” (which compiles 40 years of previously released material) is arguably the quintessential Motörhead experience. It’s exhausting and formulaic, and if the first hour feels repetitive, just wait; your senses will eventually reconfigure until you’re riding the wave on the back half. And then you start all over again. (Marc Hirsh)

Advertisement

Rhino

Joni Mitchell, “Joni Mitchell Archives — Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)” (Rhino)

“Archives — Volume 2″ comes to us a year after its predecessor, and takes up the period of Joni Mitchell’s initial burst of recorded musical artistry. Along with a little help from her friends, Mitchell has unearthed and pulled together material — audience recordings (including one famous audience member, Jimi Hendrix, who hunkered down at the foot of the stage to tape a 1968 show in Ottawa on his reel-to-reel recorder), demos and outtakes, home recordings, radio and TV concert and talk show appearances — that threads itself through the first four records she made for Reprise Records, culminating in the forlorn majesty of “Blue.” Call these four discs the warp to those albums’ weft. (Stuart Munro)

Rough Trade

Sugababes, “One Touch (20 Year Anniversary Edition)” (Rough Trade)

Two decades ago, Brit singers Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena, and Siobhan Donaghy released “One Touch,” a debut that placed their winsome voices and sleek harmonies inside yearning dancepop. Sugababes-the-brand would have bigger hits and different singers in the ensuing years, but “One Touch” remained the group’s lodestar, with songs like the tremulous “Overload” and the glitchy “Same Old Story” feeling like the realization of pop’s potential to turn deeply felt emotions into celebration-worthy moments. This 20th-anniversary reissue packages “One Touch” with alternate versions as well as remixes by modern descendants of the group’s soul-pop sound like Blood Orange and MNEK. (Maura Johnston)

Advertisement

New Braxton House

Anthony Braxton, “Quartet (Standards) 2020″ (New Braxton House)

For decades, Braxton’s work as a saxophonist, composer, and theorist has pushed the boundaries of improvised and experimental music. But he also venerates the jazz tradition, and especially American song, defined in its broadest terms. The depth of his engagement is evident in this staggering 67-track collection, recorded on a European tour just prior to the pandemic. The range of selections is astounding — Tin Pan Alley to Monk and Coltrane to movie themes to no fewer than four Paul Simon songs. Similarly, the arrangements veer from straight-ahead takes to wholesale rethinkings and dissections of beloved classics. Perhaps most surprising: The exhaustive 22-minute workout on “I Get a Kick Out of You.” (David Weininger)

Bear Family Records

Connie Smith, “Latest Shade Of Blue: The Columbia Recordings 1973-1976″ (Bear Family Records)

This is the third box set released by Bear Family Records on the artist that George Jones was wont to call his favorite female country singer. It covers the four years Connie Smith spent making nine albums for Columbia Records after leaving RCA, where she began her recording career. She changed labels in part out of a desire to record more gospel music, and while the bulk of “Latest Shade of Blue” is classic, hard country music (in a sea of ‘70s Denver and Newton-John pop), that desire is also well-represented, especially by the fine collection “Sings Hank Williams Gospel.” But whether secular or spiritual, the constant here is the transcendent, soulful force of Connie Smith’s singing. (Stuart Munro)

Advertisement

XL Recordings

Radiohead, “Kid A Mnesia” (XL Recordings)

With “Kid A” (2000), Radiohead tore up the blueprint for its world-conquering success with “OK Computer” and made what many (including, probably, the band itself) assumed would be commercial suicide: an electronica-tinged soundtrack for our alienated, technology-controlled age. It was instead a massive success, as was “Amnesiac” (2001), which was both weirder and more conventional. Heard in this collection, they form two sides of a prescient, dystopian masterpiece. Given the length and intensity of the sessions that produced them, the additional material here is surprisingly thin, but it includes one chilling gem (“If You Say the Word”), a piano-centric “Like Spinning Plates,” and a cheerfully paranoiac “Follow Me Around.” (David Weininger)



