Iron Mountain to acquire Bay Area IT company for $725 million

As part of the purchase, Iron Mountain will receive an 80 percent stake in ITRenew, which refurbishes and resells data center equipment and is based in Newark, Calif. Iron Mountain intends to buy the remaining 20 percent of ITRenew within three years for a minimum payment of $200 million, company officials said, which will give the deal a price tag of at least $925 million in total.

Iron Mountain , the Boston-based data storage and management firm, said Friday that it will acquire California-based ITRenew for nearly $725 million in cash. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

An Iron Mountain mobile shedding unit on display at the National Association for Information Destruction Conference in Phoenix.

Advertisement

William Meaney, the chief executive of Iron Mountain, said the acquisition “marks an important step” in Iron Mountain’s line of business, which helps clients garner the most use out of their hardware assets.

As of midmorning, Iron Mountain’s stock is up roughly 1 percent.

Founded in 2000, ITRenew has become a sizable player in recycling data center equipment, allowing its customers to securely protect their data, and hardware assets. The company’s revenue has grown roughly 16 percent over the past two years, with roughly $415 million in revenue in the past 12 months, according to Iron Mountain officials.

After the deal closes, ITRenew will fuel Iron Mountain’s global IT asset lifecycle management business, which helps its clients deploy, manage, and decommission technology assets, company officials said. The acquisition positions the company to capture a share of the $30 billion market in IT asset management, officials said.

The deal is expected to be funded through new debt and a current line of credit. ZMC, a New York-based private equity firm that acquired ITRenew in 2017, will give up its ownership stake as part of the transaction.

Pranshu Verma can be reached at pranshu.verma@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pranshuverma_.