Shares of Burlington software firm plunge after CEO resigns

The company, which makes software to help companies respond to emergency events, did not give a reason for Meredith’s resignation, saying only that it was not related “to any matter regarding the Company’s financial condition, reported financial results, internal controls or disclosure controls and procedures.”

David Meredith, who joined the company in June 2019 from Rackspace, told the board of directors that he wanted to resign at the end of January, 2022. Meredith, 50, will be replaced on an interim basis by current chief financial officer Patrick Brickley and chief revenue officer Vernon Irvin, Everbridge said in a statement late on Thursday.

Stock in Burlington-based software company Everbridge plunged more than 45 percent on Friday, after the company announced its chief executive was planning to resign.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the company declined to comment further.

Along with the resignation announcement, Everbridge also said it expected its revenue, which has grown 36 percent in the first three quarters of 2021, would grow only 20 percent to 23 percent next year. That is less than the almost 25 percent growth rate Wall Street analysts expected.

The sudden departure and disappointing growth forecast put Everbridge’s already depressed stock price into a tailspin. The shares, which had already lost 23 percent this year, lost another 46 percent on Friday, bringing the company’s market valuation down to about $2.4 billion.

The plunge followed several Wall Street analysts lowering their recommendations on the stock in the wake of the announcements.

J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty lowered his rating to “neutral” from “overweight,” writing in a research note: “We are concerned about the possible disruption that this sudden management change might cause.”

And analysts at Needham & Company reduced their rating on Everbridge to “hold” from “buy.”

Everbridge’s software is used by more than 6,000 customers to respond to safety threats, ranging from earthquakes and hurricanes to hacking attacks. The company went public in 2016.

Advertisement

Meredith’s resignation follows the departures of several other tech chief executives in the Boston area this year.

In November, John Van Siclen at Waltham software services firm Dynatrace and Stephen Kaufer, the CEO and cofounder of Tripadvisor in Needham, said they would step down at the end of the year. Jeff Ray, the chief executive of Boston video-tech company Brightcove, said this fall that he would retire at the end of 2022. And over the summer, HubSpot CEO and cofounder Brian Halligan stepped down as chief executive, though he remains with the company as chairman of the board.





Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.