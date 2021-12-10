Five must-read New England authors for every child’s bookshelf

Here are classic kids books from five New England authors that belong on every kid’s shelf to induct them into a culture of readership. Most pictures books will say ages 4-8, but when a grown-up is reading, I say start ‘em young. Inscribe with love.

Jane Yolen’s 1987 Caldecott winner, “Owl Moon,” illustrated by John Schoenherr. The Hatfield children’s book legend’s now-classic tale is based on her daughter and late husband: A young girl and her dad trek by moonlight through wintry Massachusetts fields and woods in search of owls. Gorgeous concept, poetic words, moving illustrations.

Yolen has some 400 books and while “Owl Moon” stands alone, I love any of her nature books. When I talked to her, Yolen told me Hatfield serves as her inspiration: “I walk out by the Connecticut River and just walking [inspires me.] … You just have to pay attention.”

Beverly’s Chris Van Allsburg is one of the children’s book Greats. You likely know his blockbusters: “The Polar Express” and “Jumanji.” Both boast cinematic illustrations, with stories that lean toward haunting.

The Rhode Island School of Design alum creates gorgeous and poignant kids’ books, namely because he doesn’t talk down to kids. Some of my most indelible childhood reading memories are from reading his books as late as fourth grade: I had goosebumps reading “The Wreck of the Zephyr,” “The Stranger,” “Two Bad Ants,” “The Garden of Abdul Gasazi,” “The Wretched Stone” — a parable about being brainwashed by screens that’s more timely than ever.

His books aren’t scary — he just doesn’t sugarcoat. A Van Allsburg book is like watching a gripping movie where you have no idea what might happen next and have a vague hunch it might not exactly end with rainbows. The kid version of page-turners.

“The Mitten” by Norwell author Jan Brett Provided

“The Mitten,” by Norwell’s Jan Brett is a wintry classic every kid should experience. I remember vividly my first-grade teacher reading this aloud, the anticipation in the room building as the mitten stretched for each animal … until…!

“Annie and the Wild Animals” and “Fritz and at the Beautiful Horses” were two of my all-time favorites as a kid. I was lost in the details — the realistic matting of a bear’s fur, whiskers on a snow hare. You could pore over every page. And her hallmark page borders, works of art themselves.

The Hingham native’s bread and butter are wintry, maybe specifically Christmas, books including “Gingerbread Baby,” “The Three Snow Bears,” “The Wild Christmas Reindeer,” “Jan Brett’s Christmas Treasury,” “The Snowy Nap,” and “Gingerbread Christmas.”

Also falling in the Late Great category: Robert McCloskey. If you know a Boston kid without his 1941 Caldecott winner, “Make Way for Ducklings” — good grief, gift it. McCloskey, who summered in Maine, drew plenty of inspiration from the Pine Tree State. Caldecott Honor book “Blueberries for Sal” and “One Morning in Maine” are classics.

“Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem,” by Amanda Gorman, illustrated by Loren Long. With vivid illustrations by New York Times-best-selling illustrator Long, the Harvard grad (thus honorary New Englander) and former youth poet laureate delivers a children’s book so sparklingly alive I heard it in song in my head: “I can hear change humming. In its loudest, proudest song. I don’t fear change coming, And so I sing along.” Grown-ups, meanwhile, might want to check out Gorman’s luminous latest, “Call Us What We Carry: Poems.”

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.